Politics BBC donald trump Iran

Jeremy Bowen on the abject hole Donald Trump has dug for itself in Iran is 100 seconds exceptionally well spent

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2026

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As Donald Trump continues to send thousands of American troops towards Iran, the world watches and waits to see if he really will begin a ground war in the Middle East.

The messages coming out of the White House ever since Trump began the bombing are most politely described as ‘mixed’, less politely, well, that’s probably not a term fit for a family website.

So we leave it to the BBC’s estimable Jeremy Bowen to outline just how big an abject hole the American president has dug for himself, and it’s 100 seconds or so exceptionally well spent.

Bravo that man.

And don’t just take Jeremy Bowen’s word for it. Here is national security analyst, Peter Bergen, over on CNN.

Double boom.

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Keir Starmer had a message for Donald Trump over his war on Iran and it even had people who don’t like Starmer cheering

Source @FurkanGozukara