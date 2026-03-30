Jeremy Bowen on the abject hole Donald Trump has dug for itself in Iran is 100 seconds exceptionally well spent

Politics BBC donald trump Iran

As Donald Trump continues to send thousands of American troops towards Iran, the world watches and waits to see if he really will begin a ground war in the Middle East.

The messages coming out of the White House ever since Trump began the bombing are most politely described as ‘mixed’, less politely, well, that’s probably not a term fit for a family website.

So we leave it to the BBC’s estimable Jeremy Bowen to outline just how big an abject hole the American president has dug for himself, and it’s 100 seconds or so exceptionally well spent.

Trump is completely trapped. The BBC confirms Iran is successfully destroying US spy planes and air defenses. They are absolutely refusing to bow. Now Trump either has to launch a suicidal ground invasion or walk away utterly humiliated. pic.twitter.com/k4fY0B7Mfu — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 29, 2026

Bravo that man.

And don’t just take Jeremy Bowen’s word for it. Here is national security analyst, Peter Bergen, over on CNN.

Absolute humiliation for Trump. A national security expert points out Trump is desperately trying to negotiate the exact same Iran nuclear deal he ripped up in 2018. The US literally went to war just to get back to the agreement they already had. Total incompetence. pic.twitter.com/2ibzOIxH9p — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 28, 2026

Double boom.

1.

Trump has 2 options, says BBC's Jeremy Bowen Declare victory & walk or send in ground troops No one will accept a fake victory especially in the US. A ground invasion is a huge military & political risk for Trump. https://t.co/tXOFnkpzce — Art Berman (@aeberman12) March 30, 2026

2.

Trump torched the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 the one capping enrichment at 3.5% with real inspections because it had Obama’s name on it.

Now, after starting a war, spilling blood and billions, he’s crawling back begging for the exact same limits on uranium enrichment and… — azaadi (@azaadi1999) March 28, 2026

3.

All to hide from the Epstein Files — Glynn Busson (@GlynnBusson) March 30, 2026

4.

doing all this because Jared whispered in his ear https://t.co/tMzl6EXWbh — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) March 30, 2026

5.

Trump creates the problem, commits more treason, extorts billions and then tries to put the same peace agreement others made to look like he did it !

These criminals of the Trump treason belong in prison for life! — Christine Williams (@W31894Williams) March 28, 2026

6.

I don't have the impression that the people in power in iran will accept a ceasefire or deals. They're fed up being bombed everytime Bibi has a itch or election to win. — Famke (@butterblum3) March 29, 2026

7.

T***p will be very lucky to settle for the terms Obama had negotiated.

imagine wasting human lives & so much money out of jealousy for a predecessor-president so much more popular than T***p. https://t.co/zKsLFc7FgR — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) March 29, 2026

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Keir Starmer had a message for Donald Trump over his war on Iran and it even had people who don’t like Starmer cheering

Source @FurkanGozukara