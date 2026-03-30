Keir Starmer had a message for Donald Trump over his war on Iran and it even had people who don’t like Starmer cheering

Politics donald trump Keir Starmer

No matter how many times Donald Trump tried, Keir Starmer has resisted the American president’s requests/desperate pleas to join his war on Iran.

So much so that Trump has taken to mocking the PM and the British military on social media, describing the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers as ‘toys’ and sharing a Saturday Night Live UK sketch poking fun at Starmer. Ooh, get him!

It was only fair, then, that Starmer should be given a right of reply and this message he had Trump had everyone cheering, even people (well, most people) who don’t like the Labour leader.

BREAKING : UK 🇬🇧 Prime Minister brutally roasted Trump and exposed him Journalist : Trump is mocking you on social media when you didn’t support him Starmer : “I am not going to come under pressure he is trying to build against me” 🔥 “I am the British Prime Minister and i… pic.twitter.com/pVQVK1844J — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 28, 2026

And these people said it best.

1.

Starmer just told Trump: You can mock me all you want, but I’m not sending British kids to die for your losing war. pic.twitter.com/3f6ju7BiuP — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 28, 2026

2.

Of note: a new UK poll published today shows that Starmer’s approval rating has increased by 26 percent because of his refusal to let the UK join the war. https://t.co/K2YSOoQSs0 — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) March 28, 2026

3.

I admire this guy. He’s not going to sacrifice British soldiers to appease an American lunatic. Farage and Badenoch would send them out to be slaughtered because it would get the racist voters horny. https://t.co/ygh9CBFnW4 — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) March 28, 2026

4.

He said it a smidge more politely than this, but that about sums it up https://t.co/mFr2Mrj9JG — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 28, 2026

5.

This video is stunning and the framing here is no accident. Look at the setting. No government office, no podium. Just a room full of a family with children in the background. Politically, this is deliberate. It roots the message in the social contract, the idea that the… https://t.co/PjMN5ogq2G — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) March 28, 2026

6.

British Prime Minister Starmer told The President of the United States 🇺🇸 “You can mock me all you want, but I’m not sending British 🇬🇧 kids to die for your losing war.” 😂😂😂😂 Starmer has my support. — . (@LBGamestips) March 28, 2026

7.