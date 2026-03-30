Politics donald trump Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer had a message for Donald Trump over his war on Iran and it even had people who don’t like Starmer cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2026

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No matter how many times Donald Trump tried, Keir Starmer has resisted the American president’s requests/desperate pleas to join his war on Iran.

So much so that Trump has taken to mocking the PM and the British military on social media, describing the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers as ‘toys’ and sharing a Saturday Night Live UK sketch poking fun at Starmer. Ooh, get him!

It was only fair, then, that Starmer should be given a right of reply and this message he had Trump had everyone cheering, even people (well, most people) who don’t like the Labour leader.

And these people said it best.

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