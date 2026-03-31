US donald trump downfall Iran

You’ve not seen a Downfall parody as funny as this one about Donald Trump’s war on Iran because it’s just brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2026

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A few years back now it seemed like the Downfall parody thing might have run its course, but that was to reckon without Donald Trump.

And we reckon this – posted by @fan_fintwit over on Twitter – might be the funniest one we’ve seen yet (and yes, we know that’s saying something).

It will come as no surprise to learn it’s about Trump’s catastrophic war on Iran, obviously, but what might take you aback is just how good it is.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that all over Twitter.

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