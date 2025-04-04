‘What’s an experience everyone should have in their lifetime?’ – 17 things to put on the universal bucket list

Life reddit

Life is full of ups and downs, with everyone experiencing their own unique journey. But should some things be universal?

That’s the thinking behind a post submitted to Reddit user clasylafy. Over on r/AskReddit, they wondered whether some experiences should be a mandatory part of life by posing this question to fellow members.

‘What’s an experience you think everyone should have at least once in their lifetime?’

These are the top replies which people think everyone should go through…

1.

‘A sky full of stars on a clear dark night, away from the city or any other source of light pollution.’

-Huse51

2.

‘Living alone. It teaches you how to handle everything from calling repairmen to cleaning to cooking. It’s also just fun. You can decorate however you want, get whatever pets you want, and have your own routine. You learn a lot about yourself when living alone.’

-savannahlily69

3.

‘Facing the consequences of their actions.’

-WhimsicalSadist

4.

‘A major failure. May sound fucked up. But yeah that’s my answer. Life altering or not failure is a part of life not enough people are used to until it happens.’

-454ever

5.

‘Walking out on a job. Glorious!’

-CashMeInLockDown

6.

‘I’m sure I’ll get downvoted but actual poverty will make you unbelievably resourceful. Though it was hard times I learned to cook, sew, only bought essentials, worked hard, and saved what little I could. It was probably the most valuable period in my life.’

-OkLeather89

7.

‘Getting to see their favorite artist live’

-Accomplished_Ad3638

8.

‘Everyone should work in a restaurant for a couple of years!’

-Desperate_Simple_298

9.

‘Definitely psychedelics. I don’t want to be “that guy”, but there are definitely two types of people in this world – those who have, and those who haven’t.’

-BojaktheDJ