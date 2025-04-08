The L.A. Dodgers visited the White House and were treated to a hearty serving of Trump word salad – 21 best reactions

US donald trump

On Monday, Donald Trump welcomed the winners of 2024’s Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to the White House.

Draft dodger hosts Los Angeles Dodgers at White House pic.twitter.com/HK6yOaOmtk — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 7, 2025

Disgraceful to see the LA Dodgers meeting with the orange felon today, there’s nothing normal about meeting with, taking pictures with and hanging out with a deranged criminal fascist who is currently destroying the entire country on purpose. Shame on them. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 7, 2025

Donald Trump meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers and bragging about rich people who visit the Oval Office while the economy burns. What a disaster. pic.twitter.com/vn5O2BetmC — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 7, 2025

Today was the day Brooklyn finally got over losing the Dodgers. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) April 7, 2025

He commented on the team’s good looks, insulted two unnamed senators, and also said whatever this is.

Trump: When you ran out the healthy arms, you ran out of really healthy— they had great arms but they ran out. It’s called sports. It’s called baseball in particular and pitchers I guess you could say, really particular pic.twitter.com/f4tfZfWTcL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025

Your guess is as good as ours.

For the umpteenth time in 78 days – imagine if any Democratic president had said that.

Dear leader meant to read that wrong, see? — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) April 7, 2025

"May I have some more healthy arms? Please sir. I ran out." pic.twitter.com/m8IoAzLjZs — MM  (@adgirlMM) April 7, 2025

POV: you just crashed America’s economy and definitely understand how America’s favorite pastime works https://t.co/etTo7AtGm0 — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) April 7, 2025

Trump’s got this look on his face when he’s reading pretty much anything now — speeches, executive orders — that’s like, “oh interesting I wonder where this is going” https://t.co/qIi2eyWaK0 — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) April 7, 2025

This fundamentally changes my perspective on everything. https://t.co/aWKej80Dxc — John Collins (@Logically_JC) April 7, 2025

WHAT IS HE SAYING OMFG pic.twitter.com/NiDChMJyPq — Morgan (@mmorgang_) April 7, 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I present to you, The leader of the free world. Without comment. https://t.co/9bjiZV7RWp — That Damn Alaskan ❄️ (@SofiaDoodle) April 7, 2025

A real stable genius in action. — Brian Zero Fs (@BrianZeroFs) April 7, 2025

Once again: Biden did not have dementia. THIS. is. dementia. https://t.co/IKspISIIKc — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) April 7, 2025

