Donald Trump said these miners would much rather dig for coal than live in a 5th Avenue apartment and the entire internet begged to differ

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2025

We know how much Donald Trump loves coal and indeed all fossil fuels. Drill, baby, drill and all that.

And Trump reckons that coalminers love it too, so much so that they would rather mine coal than do anything else in the world, even living in luxury in an apartment on New York’s 5th Avenue, for instance.

We know this because the president said precisely that as he signed an executive order to ‘turbocharge’ coal mining while surrounded by coal miners in hard hats, like a one-note YMCA tribute.

And it wasn’t just the faces of some of the men behind him which suggested that, well, actually a 5th Avenue apartment doesn’t sound too bad actually if you’ve gone available, Mr President. It was the entire internet as well.

And these people surely said it best.

