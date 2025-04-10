Donald Trump is making showers great again with an executive order to fight the war on water pressure

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been obsessed with water pressure at least since the first time he ran for office.

Here he is back in 2020, wanging on about dishwashers.

President Trump: "Anybody have a new dishwasher? I'm sorry for that. I'm sorry for that, it's worthless. They give you so little water. You ever see it? Air comes out." pic.twitter.com/xwHTktPmJ8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2020

That man has never had to load a dishwasher in his life; he might as well have beef with ill-fitting ballet shoes.

On Wednesday, with accusations that his tariff shenanigans involved insider trading, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the failure of the Gaza ceasefire, and a growing measles outbreak in the US, he finally addressed the issue of whether dishwashers, toilet flushes and showers have the pressure they need. What a relief, eh.

President Trump signs an Executive Order to end the overregulation on water pressure and end the war on showers. Make America's Showers Great Again! pic.twitter.com/ijVW7uSNsw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 9, 2025

The Secretary of Transportation was keen.

Duffy: "The president is talking about shower heads. You don't have enough water that can come through your shower heads because of Biden's regulations. So fixing small things like that — hopefully he's gonna get the dishwashers. Wouldn't it be great if dishwashers worked… pic.twitter.com/F1NFJvpZl5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

It wasn’t Joe Biden who restricted water pressure for showerheads, and it’s been going on a lot longer than Trump’s obsession with it.

Someone tell them that the regulations limiting the maximum flow rate of showerheads to 2.5gpm were established by the Energy Policy Act of 1992 under George Bush Sr.'s administration. — Brandon (@relationalsets) April 9, 2025

Trump’s not a man to let facts get in the way of a good distraction tactic. Here’s how people have reacted.

The world economy is gyrating wildly, war rages in Ukraine and Gaza and the president of the United States just signed an executive ordered titled: "MAINTAINING ACCEPTABLE WATER PRESSURE IN SHOWERHEADS." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 9, 2025

Trump’s obsession with water pressure is genuinely bizarre. I’ve lived in the U.S. my entire life and not once—not once—have I heard a single person complain about their shower head or dishwasher pressure. This man acts like America’s great crisis is slightly damp dishes. pic.twitter.com/u5KPrcpNFc — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 9, 2025

Donald Trump is signing an executive order to end the "war on showers" to MaKe wATeR pReSsuRe GrEaT aGaiN. He's the "ridiculous" one. What a farce. pic.twitter.com/ry1SYug8EZ — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2025

Why's that guy from The Real World, Sean Duffy, babbling about water pressure? Isn't his job to, like, make sure planes don't drop out of the sky again? ‍♀️pic.twitter.com/BDWBKtBd04 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2025

Trump blames low water pressure on deep state plumbers. — _ (@SundaeDivine) April 9, 2025

Donald Trump just signed an executive order on shower head water pressure. Meanwhile the House is debating a resolution to gut Medicaid and food assistance. You literally cannot make this up. — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) April 9, 2025

Asshole what the fuck are you smoking??? I have a rain shower shower head with great water pressure and my Bosch dishwasher on a quick cycle cleans my dishes perfectly. Stop the Fuckingbullshit lies — Ellen Hanley (@EllenHanley8) April 10, 2025

He just signed an executive order for shower heads! pic.twitter.com/7bZGzoAeDf — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) April 9, 2025

