Donald Trump is making showers great again with an executive order to fight the war on water pressure

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2025

Donald Trump has been obsessed with water pressure at least since the first time he ran for office.

Here he is back in 2020, wanging on about dishwashers.

That man has never had to load a dishwasher in his life; he might as well have beef with ill-fitting ballet shoes.

On Wednesday, with accusations that his tariff shenanigans involved insider trading, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the failure of the Gaza ceasefire, and a growing measles outbreak in the US, he finally addressed the issue of whether dishwashers, toilet flushes and showers have the pressure they need. What a relief, eh.

The Secretary of Transportation was keen.

It wasn’t Joe Biden who restricted water pressure for showerheads, and it’s been going on a lot longer than Trump’s obsession with it.

Trump’s not a man to let facts get in the way of a good distraction tactic. Here’s how people have reacted.

