US donald trump

Donald Trump started arguing with his own ‘Victory Day’ plans mid-sentence and it’s not a great look for a president (or anyone, for that matter)

John Plunkett. Updated May 8th, 2025

Turns out Donald Trump love a ‘victory day’ almost as much as he loves a tariff. So much so that he’s going to have two victory days, one for World War One and one for World War Two.

Presumably also one for World War Three, but we have to wait and see if anyone wins that one.

Anyway, we mention it because Trump’s great announcement was memorable less for his double victory announcement than the fact he appeared to start arguing with himself midway through it.

If you can let us know how many days we’re actually going to get off by the end of this, we’d be grateful.

Answers on a postcard, please.

