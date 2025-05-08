Donald Trump started arguing with his own ‘Victory Day’ plans mid-sentence and it’s not a great look for a president (or anyone, for that matter)

US donald trump

Turns out Donald Trump love a ‘victory day’ almost as much as he loves a tariff. So much so that he’s going to have two victory days, one for World War One and one for World War Two.

Presumably also one for World War Three, but we have to wait and see if anyone wins that one.

Anyway, we mention it because Trump’s great announcement was memorable less for his double victory announcement than the fact he appeared to start arguing with himself midway through it.

If you can let us know how many days we’re actually going to get off by the end of this, we’d be grateful.

Trump: We’ll have two victory days, World War I and World War II. In the future we’re going to have a major celebration of each day. We’re not going to have days off because we don’t have enough days in the year. We have too many celebrations already. pic.twitter.com/t1TVHUFasl — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2025

Answers on a postcard, please.

1.

We’re going to have more celebrations, but we’re not going to have more celebrations because we have too many celebrations. Ok! https://t.co/lQD7VCxosK — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) May 7, 2025

2.

What is he even saying? Celebrate, but don’t? Man’s arguing with himself mid-sentence and his brain is buffering — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) May 7, 2025

3.

We will celebrate our military victories by working an extra-long shift in the sock factory https://t.co/66qXGFTFGJ — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 7, 2025

4.

Why does he do this? All of these unforced errors. Memorial Day is remembrance of those lost, not just in the “good” wars. Veterans Day, for all of those who put on the uniform, not just the WWI and WWII. Let’s continue remembering those that served, not celebrating wars. — Kimberly ️ ksuth.bsky.social (@KimberlySuth) May 7, 2025

5.

The mental decline here is breathtaking (not in a good way) within this 36 second clip he contradicted himself three times

Whispers: this isn’t a both sides argument.

It’s watching dementia in (almost) real time and no one seems to think there is something horribly wrong with… https://t.co/p17I9NG1Ob — File411 (@File411) May 7, 2025

6.

Trump has taken multiple days off as president to golf — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) May 7, 2025

7.