These reporters breaking news to Donald Trump perfectly captures the state of the White House right now – 17 totally on-point responses

US donald trump

To the White House now – no, stick with us – where the leader of the free world Donald Trump has been getting his breaking news from reporters who have turned up to ask him questions.

And it you’re thinking – shouldn’t it be Trump breaking the news to everyone else? – then you’re not the only ones.

Q: “Vance said Russia was asking for too much to end the war.” Trump: “When did he say that?” Q: “Earlier this morning.” Trump: “Well, it’s possible that’s right. He may know some things.” pic.twitter.com/K1Khf8Kfu5 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 7, 2025

And that wasn’t the only instance of this sort of thing. Far from it.

#BREAKINGNEWS Trump claims to have just learned about the attacks on Pakistan from India just minutes before entering the room. News media has been reporting on the development for hours. Who the fuck is running our country? pic.twitter.com/MSf2s4VkMM — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) May 7, 2025

Or indeed this!

Reporter: Is the administration sending migrants to Libya? Trump: I don’t know. pic.twitter.com/7wLjYd5icA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

BREAKING: A confused Trump appears completely in the dark about JD Vance’s statements that Russia is asking too much to end the war. Maybe Trump should be added to the Signal chats? pic.twitter.com/NcUddNIz3T — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 7, 2025

2.

It’s clear in this administration, Trump is the auto-pen. He hasn’t a clue what he’s signing or saying. — Shayne (@ShayneALong) May 7, 2025

3.

Does Donald ever know anything? So embarrassing. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 7, 2025

4.

5.

If it wasn’t for media questions, Trump wouldn’t know what the fuck was going on. — moakshott (@moakshott1) May 7, 2025

6.

He never knows anything. Bro is clearly not running this country. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 7, 2025

7.

It’s pretty clearly that Miller and Vance are running an operation around trump. — meh. (@carebearmeh) May 7, 2025

8.