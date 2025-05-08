US donald trump

These reporters breaking news to Donald Trump perfectly captures the state of the White House right now – 17 totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated May 8th, 2025

To the White House now – no, stick with us – where the leader of the free world Donald Trump has been getting his breaking news from reporters who have turned up to ask him questions.

And it you’re thinking – shouldn’t it be Trump breaking the news to everyone else? – then you’re not the only ones.

And that wasn’t the only instance of this sort of thing. Far from it.

Or indeed this!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2