People have been sharing the fun little things they’ll never grow out of – 19 lifelong habits

Round Ups Ask Reddit

As a wise man once said, there’s no point being grown up if you can’t be childish sometimes.

And it seems that the internet agrees – at least if the findings of TroubleEarly7249 are anything to go by. That’s because they headed over to the young-at-heart folks at r/AskReddit in order to pose this question:

‘What’s your “I don’t care how old I am, I’m still doing this” thing?’

Here are the top replies that prove age is just a number…

1.

‘Going down the slide when I bring my kids to the playground.’

-PromptPalette

2.

‘I’ll forever drink Caprisun and eat popsicles…My Asian immigrant parents say it’s childish of me…’

-redrosesforher

3.

‘Coloring. It’s relaxing and gets me off my phone’

-Notinthiseconomy_

4.

‘Enjoying silly little crafts projects. I for instance find it relaxing to just lay on my stomach on the floor and do perler bead art in my spare time. I’m 33 years old and have been told I’m too old for this, but it’s honestly like meditation to me after work.’

-TheGreatMalagan

5.

‘I’m 63. I just started going back to school.’

-PaperClassic4624

6.

‘Wearing glittery nail polish and shiny eyeshadow. I was told that once I hit 40, I had to stop wearing sparkly stuff – but I refuse.’

-will_write_for_tacos

7.

‘Drinking chocolate milk’

-ja_sam_zena

8.

‘Ballet. I hope to be en pointe by next year!!!’

-NoBerryJam

9.

‘I just decided this today: I will still sometimes get up at 6 in the morning on sundays, sit in the living room and watch TV while eating stuff that’s technically not breakfast food.’

-shuttersmith4869

10.