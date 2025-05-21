People have been sharing their most surreal experiences – 17 strange but true tales

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Life isn’t always what it seems. In fact sometimes it can be downright bizarre.

You might think you’ve got it figured out, but then one day it likes to blindside you with uncanny coincidences and inexplicable events. And if you live for these sorts of unusual tales, you’re in for a treat. Reddit user Fragrant_Good3174 has gathered lots of them together by posing this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the most surreal “this can’t be real” moment you’ve ever experienced?’

Here are the top replies that beggar belief…

1.

‘Delivering pizzas in my 20s and knocked on a door, realized after I knocked that I was at the wrong address. We’ll call it 9th St SW instead of 9th St NW. So I was exactly on the other side of town from where I needed to be. As the guy opened the door I was about to do my “oh sorry I didn’t mean to disturb you, have a nice day” thing I usually do at a wrong address but the guy didn’t look confused and was holding money ready to go… Turns out he ordered pizza and accidentally put his address in wrong. Which means I was accidentally at the right place… Our two mistakes perfectly cancelled each other out. To this day I wonder about the actual odds of that happening, it feels like it’s way more than one in a million.’

-runswithpaper

2.

‘I got a postcard in the mail in 2018. It was sent by my parents when they visited China in 1997. I was dumbfounded and thought I was being pranked. It just took a very long time to get delivered.’

-HeadCashier

3.

‘I had an incredible urge to go to my employee’s house. It was weird and overwhelming; I called my Mom thinking I lost my shit and she said to trust my gut, so I went. It felt weird, who wants their boss showing up after hours? When I got to his house I heard a faint ‘help me’ coming from inside the house. I kicked the door in, went inside, and the dude had a stroke 24-48 hours prior to my arrival. He was just laying on the floor and would’ve rotted there had I dismissed that crazy urge.’

-ShitIsGettingWeird

4.

‘Getting a phone call offering me a job I didn’t even remember applying for right when I was about to give up looking. I thought it was a prank at first.’

-KayleeWitherspoon

5.

‘Was hiking alone in the mountains when a sudden fog rolled in. Complete white-out conditions. As I was trying to figure out my bearings, I heard bells jingling, and out of the mist appeared an old man with a staff leading about 20 goats. He nodded at me without saying a word, walked past, and disappeared into the fog with his goats. The entire encounter lasted maybe 30 seconds.’

-PotentialTurnover335

6.

‘My son and I were riding the train in Chicago. He said , “Dad, don’t you have a friend from Chicago, maybe we will see him.” “I seriously doubt it, son,Chicago is huge!” He got on the next stop.’

-middleagethreat

7.

‘Elephants wandering around just outside of my Midwest town. I figured they must have gotten out of a train car to walk around, but looking over and seeing 4 full grown elephants was surreal!’

-Pale-Independent-604

8.

‘I was born in Lebanon during the war in the 80s, had a best friend which I lost track of because we were always running from bomb shelter to bomb shelter, from city to city. I migrated to Canada in 89 and when I got to college, I met that friend again. We were in the same college in the same city in Canada. I didn’t recognize him, but he recognized me because my face never really changed. It was the perfect example of “the world is too small”.’

-BartholomewThePoet

9.