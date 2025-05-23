Karoline Leavitt said it was ‘absurd’ to suggest Donald Trump profited from his presidency and it was a chinny reckon visible from space

US Cryptocurrency donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump hosted a dinner for investors in his very own cryptocurrency, with spots at the bash held at the president’s Virginia golf club reportedly costing up to $1.5bn.

The secretive bash has prompted objections for all sorts of reasons, from the lack of transparency over those who attended (not made public) and how much Trump himself was making from all this (see previous parentheses).

REPORTER: On the president’s dinner tonight, will the White House commit to making a list of the attendees public so people can see who’s paying for that kind of access to the president? LEAVITT: The president is attending it in his personal time pic.twitter.com/kO3kUnMgoK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2025

Oh, so the president stops being the president when he walks out of the White House? Got it.

It’s not the first time Trump’s been accused of profiting from the presidency, coming so soon after he accepted a Qatari gift of a $400bn jumbo jet which will be Trump’s to use when/if he ever leaves the White House.

So it was naturally something that reporters wanted to ask White House press spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, and it’s fair to say her answer didn’t entirely convince everyone (anyone).

Leavitt: “It’s absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off of the presidency. This president was extremely successful before giving it all to serve our country publicly.” pic.twitter.com/IL5ZIrFfgf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2025

And here’s exactly what these people made of that.

The only absurdity is listening to this bullsh!t every. damn. day. https://t.co/y5gODFRaPH — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 22, 2025

We’re not insinuating it. It’s a statement of fact. https://t.co/rZLcs41iPL — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) May 22, 2025

The way they lie is beyond comprehension. https://t.co/DTmEmvVOaN — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 22, 2025

President’s don’t get “personal time.” There’s not like a magic suit you wear when you are doing official business and one where you are just Donald from Queens. https://t.co/r2KK6ZCuyc — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 22, 2025

