US Cryptocurrency donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said it was ‘absurd’ to suggest Donald Trump profited from his presidency and it was a chinny reckon visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2025

Donald Trump hosted a dinner for investors in his very own cryptocurrency, with spots at the bash held at the president’s Virginia golf club reportedly costing up to $1.5bn.

The secretive bash has prompted objections for all sorts of reasons, from the lack of transparency over those who attended (not made public) and how much Trump himself was making from all this (see previous parentheses).

Oh, so the president stops being the president when he walks out of the White House? Got it.

It’s not the first time Trump’s been accused of profiting from the presidency, coming so soon after he accepted a Qatari gift of a $400bn jumbo jet which will be Trump’s to use when/if he ever leaves the White House.

So it was naturally something that reporters wanted to ask White House press spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, and it’s fair to say her answer didn’t entirely convince everyone (anyone).

And here’s exactly what these people made of that.

