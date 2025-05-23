The White House was called out over Donald Trump’s fake news and Karoline Leavitt’s furious response just made the whole thing even better

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt South africa

As you might already know by now, Donald Trump tried to give South African president Cyril Ramaphosa the Zelenskyy treatment when he met him at the White House, only for his attempted ‘gotcha’ to rather blow up in his face.

Not only because Ramaphosa hilariously mocked him to his face – although that was good – but because much of the ‘evidence’ Trump presented about what was happening to white farmers in South Africa wasn’t entirely correct.

But just don’t take our word for it, here are the good people of BBC Verify.

Americans must rise up and demand the removal of Donald Trump from office. Trump is embarrassing our country with lies and incompetence. The administration is too busy enriching Trump and themselves to do their homework before ambushing world leaders in the Oval Office. It’s… pic.twitter.com/Pd6ovDrzHN — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) May 22, 2025

And in particular, this bit.

What a fucking joke: Trump presented photos and images as supposed evidence of mass killings of white South Africans that were, in fact, not from South Africa but from the Democratic Republic of Congo I can’t wait to see MAGA defend this one… The DRC 2000+ miles away.. pic.twitter.com/0dx1U7SPzM — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) May 22, 2025

And it was something that was picked up by several reporters in the White House who raised the issue with Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt. And the fact she got so furious about it just makes it so much better.

Reporter: The president showed a video that he said showed more than 1,000 burial sites of white South Africans that he said were murdered. We know that was not true.. Leavitt: No, it is true that that video showed the crosses that represent — Reporter: Burial sites is what… pic.twitter.com/8cyoOhDsS9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt flips out when reporter Yamiche Alcindor pushes back hard on trump’s South African video propaganda, asking “What protocols are in place for when unsubstantiated information is being put out?” This is excellent.pic.twitter.com/zITEAHLJcN — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) May 22, 2025

3.

They know the claim was false. They just don’t care. The lie serves the narrative and that’s all that matters now. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 22, 2025

I am so sick of propaganda Barbie constantly and confidently spewing blatant lies from the podium. Note how she is careful to make the very different distinction that they are crosses to represent the white farmers that were *allegedly* killed. When Yamiche pushes back, she… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2025

I have criticized the press A LOT for their failures to hold trump and his acolytes accountable and to call out their bullshit. But I MUST give props to Yamiche Alcindor. She relentlessly called out Propaganda Barbie, this video is DEFINITELY worth a watch. https://t.co/f0NujrhMo9 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2025

This White house is crazy. Pushing conspiracy BS constantly and defending the indefensible. https://t.co/kP8bH6tpVA — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) May 22, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is left flummoxed when pressed about Trump’s claims of white genocide in South Africa: pic.twitter.com/hHsXr9N2Ps — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 22, 2025

Reporters need to force this administration to live in reality. The reporter does well here. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) May 22, 2025

The photo this dumbass is holding up is from the Congo, look how far it is from South Africa. All MAGAs are dumb af. pic.twitter.com/WJfeAbpqGy — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 22, 2025

