US donald trump Karoline Leavitt South africa

The White House was called out over Donald Trump’s fake news and Karoline Leavitt’s furious response just made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2025

As you might already know by now, Donald Trump tried to give South African president Cyril Ramaphosa the Zelenskyy treatment when he met him at the White House, only for his attempted ‘gotcha’ to rather blow up in his face.

Not only because Ramaphosa hilariously mocked him to his face – although that was good – but because much of the ‘evidence’ Trump presented about what was happening to white farmers in South Africa wasn’t entirely correct.

But just don’t take our word for it, here are the good people of BBC Verify.

And in particular, this bit.

And it was something that was picked up by several reporters in the White House who raised the issue with Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt. And the fact she got so furious about it just makes it so much better.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

A right-wing Trump-supporting American dissed the UK, and got a thorough roasting for his efforts – 17 favourite responses

Source @Acyn