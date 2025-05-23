A right-wing Trump-supporting American dissed the UK, and got a thorough roasting for his efforts – 17 favourite responses

US UK vs US

American right-wing political commentator and founder of the Christian fundamentalist pro-Trump organisation Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, has been in the UK being humiliated at the hands of Cambridge students.

Watch Charlie Kirk get crushed with a truth bomb of what his future looks like. pic.twitter.com/jhdhIn4Y5X — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 22, 2025

Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that he was feeling a little homesick when he took to Twitter with this bad-natured gripe.

He had a flurry of supportive messages from the permanently online Maga crowd, and a lot of pushback from both Brits and Americans who hadn’t just had their arses handed to them on a plate by a teenager.

Here’s the pushback.

1.

Did you ask to speak with the manager Charles? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2025

2.

If you want to renew your hate for America, break your foot and wait for the hospital bill. I could fly to UK, go get treated there, stay in the most expensive hotel in London for a week, tour western Europe, fly back, buy a Toyota Corolla and still have spent less money than… — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) May 21, 2025

3.

Awww Charlie is upset he got embarrassed by a Cambridge student pic.twitter.com/nSsWxgElew https://t.co/6M5zAY5KIm — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 22, 2025

4.

Hmm looks like someone’s never been to Bluewater shopping centre https://t.co/aiWA7LLYmI — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) May 22, 2025

5.

Speak for yourself bitch. Lived 7 years in the UK: *the transportation is better and cheaper than America.

*You’re no more than 200 quid away from anywhere you wanna go in like half the planet.

*Brits understand sarcasm

*also no crumpets in America. Losers. https://t.co/ZBdosdH22W pic.twitter.com/lzTzCescac — Chelsea Hart ۴۰۳۰ (@chelseahartisme) May 21, 2025

6.

7.

Trashing a country where there is meant to be a 'special relationship' great look for the Trump administration.

Does the UK see frequent school shootings? — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 22, 2025

8.

that's weird cos everyone who comes home from your shithole gun state cannot wait to be back in Britain — Jack D is on Bluesky ️‍ (@JackDunc1) May 22, 2025

9.