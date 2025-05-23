A right-wing Trump-supporting American dissed the UK, and got a thorough roasting for his efforts – 17 favourite responses
American right-wing political commentator and founder of the Christian fundamentalist pro-Trump organisation Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, has been in the UK being humiliated at the hands of Cambridge students.
Watch Charlie Kirk get crushed with a truth bomb of what his future looks like. pic.twitter.com/jhdhIn4Y5X
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 22, 2025
Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that he was feeling a little homesick when he took to Twitter with this bad-natured gripe.
He had a flurry of supportive messages from the permanently online Maga crowd, and a lot of pushback from both Brits and Americans who hadn’t just had their arses handed to them on a plate by a teenager.
Here’s the pushback.
Did you ask to speak with the manager Charles?
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2025
If you want to renew your hate for America, break your foot and wait for the hospital bill.
I could fly to UK, go get treated there, stay in the most expensive hotel in London for a week, tour western Europe, fly back, buy a Toyota Corolla and still have spent less money than…
— Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) May 21, 2025
Awww Charlie is upset he got embarrassed by a Cambridge student pic.twitter.com/nSsWxgElew https://t.co/6M5zAY5KIm
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 22, 2025
Hmm looks like someone’s never been to Bluewater shopping centre https://t.co/aiWA7LLYmI
— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) May 22, 2025
Speak for yourself bitch. Lived 7 years in the UK:
*the transportation is better and cheaper than America.
*You’re no more than 200 quid away from anywhere you wanna go in like half the planet.
*Brits understand sarcasm
*also no crumpets in America. Losers. https://t.co/ZBdosdH22W pic.twitter.com/lzTzCescac
— Chelsea Hart ۴۰۳۰ (@chelseahartisme) May 21, 2025
Off you fuck then. https://t.co/mvvbJ9RUfa pic.twitter.com/PIelmksxCh
— Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) May 22, 2025
Trashing a country where there is meant to be a 'special relationship' great look for the Trump administration.
Does the UK see frequent school shootings?
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 22, 2025
that's weird cos everyone who comes home from your shithole gun state cannot wait to be back in Britain
— Jack D is on Bluesky ️ (@JackDunc1) May 22, 2025
He came to the uk and people thought his head was the wheel of cheese we chase down the hill that’s why he didn’t enjoy it here https://t.co/XgAHrhvJ2U
— Tom Nestor (@tomnestorcomic) May 22, 2025