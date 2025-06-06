No-one nailed the nuclear fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk better than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 6 seconds flat

US AOC donald trump elon musk

Lots of people saw it coming but they didn’t know that it would happen quite so soon, or quite so spectacularly.

Yes the nuclear fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is the only story in town today, and for the next few days at least, we reckon.

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite responses over here and well worth a read they are too.

But if you’re looking for a 6-second take then you could do so very much worse than this, from Democratic congresswoman and a bit of a hero of ours, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Nailed it.

It wasn’t all she had to say, obviously.

JUST IN – Rep. AOC on Elon Musk and President Trump: "Hoh, man. The girls are fighting, aren't they?" "These 2 huge egos were not long for being together in this world as friends." pic.twitter.com/fGIYYriIlK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

The way she says “aren’t they” scratches my brain just right… — Max Taff (@HisNameIsMax) June 6, 2025

AOC really has my respect. She at least has consistent values and isn’t a sell out. I may not agree with her on 60% of things, but at least she is a human and has a soul and heart and values. — Alex (@AlexanderPowers) June 6, 2025

I generally don’t care for it when pols do snide, but AOC’s charm is so through the roof that she gets away with it. https://t.co/3kLdyf9ek0 — Rodd McLeod (@roddmcleod) June 6, 2025

Democrats are celebrating Christmas early this year — Peapods55 (@peapods552) June 6, 2025

Hahaha she responds with such a wanna be high school cheerleader remark — Justin (@justinc21) June 6, 2025

that devious smile at the end lol Queen shit — Careless Whisperer (@guoliangtjia) June 6, 2025

And separate but related, this, very much this.

So Elon goes "Kill the Bill!" and Trump goes "Elon has TDS!" so Elon goes "I'm the reason Trump won!" so Trump goes "we waste billions on Elon!" so Elon goes "Epstein!" and a flunkie goes "Deport!" and Elon goes "Impeach!" And THAT'S why women are too emotional to be President. — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) June 6, 2025

We’re with this person.

She is AWESOME! She should run for President. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) June 5, 2025

