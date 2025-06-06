US donald trump elon musk

There’s not enough popcorn in the world for the Trump-Musk fall-out that everyone could see coming – 47 generous helpings of schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2025

After several days of widening cracks in the relationship between the US President, Donald Trump, and his largest campaign donor, Elon Musk, the structure finally gave way on Thursday.

While meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office, Trump commented on Musk’s lack of support for his One Big Beautiful Bill, which the tech billionaire had been heavily criticising both in person and via the social media platform he owns – X, formerly Twitter.

It was the 21st-century equivalent of a slap across the face with a glove, and Musk was more than ready for pistols at dawn.

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!

Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way.

Of course, Musk isn’t the only one with his own propaganda outlet, and Trump took to Truth Social with these highly barbed comments.

Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!

The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!

In short – “I know you are, but what am I?”

Musk wasn’t done, although his bromance with the president well and truly was.

Response to Trump's post about him going crazy when the EV subsidies were going to be stopped. "Such an obvious lie. So sad."

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.

Such ingratitude

The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion!

He highlighted Trump’s previous stance on spending.

QT of this Trump post - No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed! Musk added the 100 emoji.

He even mused on the possibility of creating a new party.

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?

Most shockingly, he left behind the topic of the One Big Beautiful Bill for something a little more problematic for Trump.

Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.

To be clear, not a single person was shocked that Trump is in the Epstein files, since he features in unlocked court documents; they were simply shocked that his previous wing man would weaponise it against him.

There was one more, much less antagonistic post on Truth Social.

I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The internet didn’t mind Elon turning on him, either – in fact, they very much enjoyed the spectacle.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

