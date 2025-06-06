There’s not enough popcorn in the world for the Trump-Musk fall-out that everyone could see coming – 47 generous helpings of schadenfreude

US donald trump elon musk

After several days of widening cracks in the relationship between the US President, Donald Trump, and his largest campaign donor, Elon Musk, the structure finally gave way on Thursday.

While meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office, Trump commented on Musk’s lack of support for his One Big Beautiful Bill, which the tech billionaire had been heavily criticising both in person and via the social media platform he owns – X, formerly Twitter.

Trump: "I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody. He had no problem with it. All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we're gonna have to the cut EV mandate … he hasn't said… pic.twitter.com/mJvEAGXaly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

It was the 21st-century equivalent of a slap across the face with a glove, and Musk was more than ready for pistols at dawn.

Of course, Musk isn’t the only one with his own propaganda outlet, and Trump took to Truth Social with these highly barbed comments.

In short – “I know you are, but what am I?”

Musk wasn’t done, although his bromance with the president well and truly was.

He highlighted Trump’s previous stance on spending.

He even mused on the possibility of creating a new party.

Most shockingly, he left behind the topic of the One Big Beautiful Bill for something a little more problematic for Trump.

To be clear, not a single person was shocked that Trump is in the Epstein files, since he features in unlocked court documents; they were simply shocked that his previous wing man would weaponise it against him.

There was one more, much less antagonistic post on Truth Social.

The internet didn’t mind Elon turning on him, either – in fact, they very much enjoyed the spectacle.

this is like kendrick vs drake but with two drakes — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) June 5, 2025

Good thing Trump didn’t willfully hand over the entirety of our country’s operating system to Elon and his…oops. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) June 5, 2025

Well, there it is. pic.twitter.com/yUKIkCW3fU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 5, 2025

The funniest possible outcome is definitely Trump deporting him. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 5, 2025

this is going to absolutely ruin their upcoming girls trip to cancun with vladimir putin — trash jones (@jzux) June 5, 2025

I've unmuted Elon Musk. I'm here for the mess. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 5, 2025

Can I shock you? I like Elon Musk despite what I said earlier https://t.co/scNz727ASm pic.twitter.com/OEd6vEHhit — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) June 5, 2025

Musk vs Trump has real Rangers vs Millwall vibes — Vittorio (@vittorioangelon) June 5, 2025

BREAKING NEWS Zelensky has offered to mediate between Elon Musk and Donald Trump — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) June 5, 2025

At this rate Elon is gonna be a blue haired resist lib before his Ketamine night cap. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 5, 2025

I'll be honest Musky, if you were expecting gratitude for Trump then that's your stupid mistake. The whole world could have told you it would NEVER be forthcoming. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 5, 2025

There is it, the break-up tweet. https://t.co/Ik0pI79cxk — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) June 5, 2025

I think I'm just gonna explode now — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) June 5, 2025

One moment you’re giving your friend a Nazi salute and just 136 days later you’re calling him a pedophile online, how the time flies pic.twitter.com/y1jguBL56X — Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 5, 2025

Welcome to the resistance — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 5, 2025

Watching them cannibalize each other is good sauce. Lash that shit on my chips. https://t.co/7rdzwZgtvw pic.twitter.com/V0vB7k4p2L — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 5, 2025

mr President trump sir you could really own that traitor Elon by fully restoring USAID Mr President sir — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 5, 2025

Who keeps the car in the divorce? pic.twitter.com/9zAJRcdmJF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 5, 2025

24.