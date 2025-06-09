23 favourite reactions to Donald Trump versus the Air Force One steps

US donald trump

During a busy day of inflaming public protest in Los Angeles, first by sending in masked immigration agents, then by adding the National Guard into the mix, Donald Trump was seen to stumble heavily on the steps of Air Force One.

President Trump stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/Z9ZNEKkd7z — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025

Here’s a different angle.

People stumble, no matter what their age, but after Trump supporters made the slightest misstep by Joe Biden their number one talking point, it was unsurprising that people drew attention to the President’s latest sign of frailty.

1.

When Joe Biden did stuff like this, Fox would play the clips over and over like it was as significant as the moon landing https://t.co/aim4HWaetU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 8, 2025

2.

This old man is falling apart mentally AND physically. Sad. https://t.co/sLXCVbZL7Q — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 8, 2025

3.

But…but… Joe Biden! We’re all going to age, I t’s a rite of passage. Republicans screamed “too old” when it was Biden. But what about Trump? If he’s falling and not old, we’ve got a bigger problem. And if he is too old like Biden, then he’s just as much, if not more, of a risk… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) June 8, 2025

4.

Now I can see why it’s going to take so long to get that Qatari Palace in the Sky fitted out for Trump to make it his AF1. pic.twitter.com/R4ZBcLFopk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2025

5.

Donald Trump just STUMBLED while walking up the steps of Air Force One! Will MAGA freak out??? Will there be wall-to-wall coverage for a week?? Let’s find out! pic.twitter.com/sZjJWMjk7g — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 8, 2025

6.

At least if he falls on his ass the diaper will protect him. pic.twitter.com/z4N2GuMdza — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 8, 2025

7.

Unstable in so many ways. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 8, 2025

8.

We need to elect a President under 78 years old next time. We need younger Presidents. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) June 8, 2025

9.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump almost face planted while boarding Air Force One. If this was President Biden, the media would be losing mind. Because it’s Trump, crickets. pic.twitter.com/UCAXQgDtaK — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 8, 2025

10.

this sound effect has never worked better https://t.co/mpU3unbSqt pic.twitter.com/jz0zPc9l3b — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) June 8, 2025

11.

Trump slipped on a banana republic peel. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) June 8, 2025

12.