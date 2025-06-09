US donald trump

Trump’s ban on masks broke the internet’s irony meters, as LA protested against masked immigration agents

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2025

If you were wondering how things are going in Trump’s America, he has brought in the National Guard to deal with civil unrest in California, against the needs or wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom.

This has happened in Los Angeles, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrived in masks, refusing to show ID or warrants, and marched presumed immigrants into waiting vans. Many people were taken into custody after turning up for their immigration court hearings, then questioned for hours – some with their children – in the courthouse basement.

Others were picked up at a Home Depot store.

California, a Democratic state, has a history of protesting against heavy-handed government intervention, so the public reaction to the seemingly unlawful immigration raids wasn’t entirely unpredictable.

Against the wishes and advice of Governor Newsom and the LAPD, Trump federalised the National Guard, taking them from state to government control.

Trump’s decision to threaten military force against these protesters, but not the ones who brought a gallows for Mike Pence on January 6th 2021, did not go unnoticed.

After authorising the National Guard intervention, Trump posted this.

Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!

His timing was a bit off.

In fact, at the time of writing, no members of the National Guard have been involved in actions against the protesters.

People were a little baffled by the anti-mask order, under the circumstances.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2