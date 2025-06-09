Trump’s ban on masks broke the internet’s irony meters, as LA protested against masked immigration agents

US donald trump

If you were wondering how things are going in Trump’s America, he has brought in the National Guard to deal with civil unrest in California, against the needs or wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom.

My friend and I are doing a TedX Talk in LA today. He was delayed cuz of traffic caused by the Gay Pride Parade in Hollywood.

I was delayed cuz of traffic caused by Trump's threat to deploy the National Guard to quell the LA ICE protests. Another day in Trump's America. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 8, 2025

This has happened in Los Angeles, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrived in masks, refusing to show ID or warrants, and marched presumed immigrants into waiting vans. Many people were taken into custody after turning up for their immigration court hearings, then questioned for hours – some with their children – in the courthouse basement.

The U.S. government is breaking up families without an ounce of compassion. ICE is detaining migrants at court—asking judges to dismiss cases so they can arrest people as they leave and shove them into fast-track deportation. Word’s getting out. People are scared to show up,… pic.twitter.com/sVWksLry4A — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 3, 2025

Others were picked up at a Home Depot store.

HAPPENING NOW: It looks like a warzone right now as the American Gestapo (ICE) drive back protesters outside of a Home Depot in Paramount, California (Video: @IRT_Media) pic.twitter.com/tjlz7BI9BX — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 7, 2025

California, a Democratic state, has a history of protesting against heavy-handed government intervention, so the public reaction to the seemingly unlawful immigration raids wasn’t entirely unpredictable.

Did they really expect people to sit quietly by as ICE Agents take away everyone’s right to due process? — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) June 8, 2025

Funny how ICE who is so allegedly fighting undocumented gang members has only managed to round up normal working class people, traumatize children, and fight US citizens in the streets. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 8, 2025

Wtf did they think was gonna happen when masked ICE Nazis in unmarked cars came to their town to snatch people off the street pic.twitter.com/1EJKHGSbMr — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 7, 2025

Against the wishes and advice of Governor Newsom and the LAPD, Trump federalised the National Guard, taking them from state to government control.

The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don't give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

Even the LAPD is saying the protests are peaceful and managed (I.e. it is not an uncontrolled insurrection requiring the National Guard) Do you know how fucking out of line you have to be, to be so authoritarian that the LAPD is siding with the protestors?! pic.twitter.com/RZ4GP3rJ9G — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) June 8, 2025

Trump’s decision to threaten military force against these protesters, but not the ones who brought a gallows for Mike Pence on January 6th 2021, did not go unnoticed.

HOLY HELL! Look at what’s happening in LA! Someone call the National Guard! Oh, wait… that’s Jan 6… my bad pic.twitter.com/Lioi15FdxT — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 8, 2025

After authorising the National Guard intervention, Trump posted this.

His timing was a bit off.

For those keeping track, Donald Trump's National Guard had not been deployed on the ground when he posted this. pic.twitter.com/xm2CViZMKe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

In fact, at the time of writing, no members of the National Guard have been involved in actions against the protesters.

People were a little baffled by the anti-mask order, under the circumstances.

Setting aside the fact that he can’t just “declare” this, the masks that actually need to be banned are the ones his brown shirt ICE bros are wearing. pic.twitter.com/s2vcioZqon — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 8, 2025

"MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide"….is he serious….tell that to your ICE Nazis!!! pic.twitter.com/i06awYXanZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 8, 2025

TRUMP IS BREAKING THE LAW AGAIN: The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, assembly, and anonymous expression. – Wearing a mask at a protest can be part of symbolic speech, which is generally protected. TAKE THE DAMN MASKS OFF OF ICE. HOW ABOUT THAT? pic.twitter.com/3RbujKbPZ4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 8, 2025

America in 2025: Civilians peacefully and legally protesting cannot wear masks Gestapo illegally disappearing people to foreign torture camps and instigating a police riot CAN wear masks pic.twitter.com/5ibSkF68oE — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 8, 2025

The only way to ban a citizen from wearing a mask in a public place is for The Fuhrer to declare martial law. pic.twitter.com/x1l65SiRze — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2025

None of this happened. The National Guard just arrived and has done absolutely nothing. Also, everyone should wear masks now. All the time. I’m serious. pic.twitter.com/n6R4LQHOg1 — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) June 8, 2025

"MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests." Except these. pic.twitter.com/bH44qXC8Fl — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 8, 2025

“MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED…” Except for my Gestapo. pic.twitter.com/AyDUrf7GN3 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) June 8, 2025

