This news anchor’s 2-minute take on what’s going on in the US right now went wildly viral and is magnificently on-point

To the studios of US TV news channel MSNBC now, where its estimable anchor Rachel Maddow just went viral with her two-minute take on what’s going on in the US in the wake of Trump’s unprecedented deployment of the national guard.

Not the first time we’ve featured Maddow on these pages and surely not the last, but this one feels particularly important right now.

Holy shit! Tonight, Rachel Maddow is the voice of America: “He [Trump] has no idea what to do with the sustained and growing and intractable and indominable protest and opposition of the American people against him … Game over, big guy. You lose.” pic.twitter.com/gobPQ2FuvE — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 10, 2025

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Whoa! What Rachel Maddow just said: “We have the attempted overthrow of the US constitution and the US government. The attempted imposition by a dictatorial regime. The question is will it work? The strength of the movement against Trump will determine the fate of this country.” pic.twitter.com/ssddlnvbUC — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 10, 2025

The protests aren’t stopping… and neither is the truth. Trump’s not ready for what’s coming. — TheBearSpeaks (@BearyViolette) June 10, 2025

Source @maddenifico