US donald trump

This news anchor’s 2-minute take on what’s going on in the US right now went wildly viral and is magnificently on-point

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2025

To the studios of US TV news channel MSNBC now, where its estimable anchor Rachel Maddow just went viral with her two-minute take on what’s going on in the US in the wake of Trump’s unprecedented deployment of the national guard.

Not the first time we’ve featured Maddow on these pages and surely not the last, but this one feels particularly important right now.

Boom.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

READ MORE

Gavin Newsom’s stone-cold 14-second takedown of Donald Trump had people (well, not Magas) cheering everywhere

Source @maddenifico