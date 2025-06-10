US donald trump Gavin newsom

Gavin Newsom’s stone-cold 14-second takedown of Donald Trump had people (well, not Magas) cheering everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2025

The extraordinary standoff in on the west coast of America shows no sign of going anywhere just yet, with Donald Trump deploying 4,000 national guard members in response to protests over immigration raids,

Trump himself has previously said that such a deployment can only be done at a state’s request, and California governor Gavin Newsom has of course requested no such thing, telling the president, in a very literal sense, to get his tanks off LA’s lawns.

Trump is no fan of Newsom for reasons which may or may not be obvious, one of those reasons being just how good the California governor is at this sort of thing, not least this stone-cold 14 second takedown of Trump which was simply magnificent.

Boom!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

But also, this.

Well, we did say not everyone agreed.

And there’s more where that came from here.

READ MORE

This Trump supporter’s warning of a Gavin Newsom presidency wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was – 17 top clapbacks

Source @briantylercohen