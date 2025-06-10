Gavin Newsom’s stone-cold 14-second takedown of Donald Trump had people (well, not Magas) cheering everywhere

US donald trump Gavin newsom

The extraordinary standoff in on the west coast of America shows no sign of going anywhere just yet, with Donald Trump deploying 4,000 national guard members in response to protests over immigration raids,

Trump himself has previously said that such a deployment can only be done at a state’s request, and California governor Gavin Newsom has of course requested no such thing, telling the president, in a very literal sense, to get his tanks off LA’s lawns.

Trump is no fan of Newsom for reasons which may or may not be obvious, one of those reasons being just how good the California governor is at this sort of thing, not least this stone-cold 14 second takedown of Trump which was simply magnificent.

.@GavinNewsom: “I’ve tried to work with him. You can’t work with Donald Trump. You can only work FOR him. And I will not – I refuse – to work for Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ZdvOwrDJeo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 9, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

You stand up to bullies. https://t.co/L3xMll38Hy — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) June 9, 2025

Solid quote. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 10, 2025

Say what you want about Newsom, but he’s been holding the line and shielding California from Trump these past few years. One of our last bastions while Trump is trying to make California bend the knee. https://t.co/CRUrbMTX6k — Milla_RKT – Golden girl (@milla_RKT) June 10, 2025

Donald Trump is supposed to work for US — Elite E Man (@Eman856) June 9, 2025

Dear Democrats, this is the leader and candidate for President we need. This is exactly how a real leader sounds. Gov Newsom is smart and strong. Gov Newsom will be a great President. Trump is a DELUSIONAL DICTATOR. He wants every American to bend the knees before him. Fuck NO. https://t.co/XRQc4JRRo7 — Dark Brandon (The 46) (@ajalexander944) June 9, 2025

He said that with such conviction!

I love it! Gavin will be our next president! — America Is Under Attack! (@Fixstupidnow) June 10, 2025

God. He’s redeeming himself. UGH. I have no choice but to write no less than 2 think pieces about this. https://t.co/uv3qsMUPIq — Olivia Julianna ️ (@0liviajulianna) June 10, 2025

You’re lucky to have this guy California! https://t.co/bxxoX6hLEo — EmptyNester ❤️ (@AnnieCantfind) June 10, 2025

But also, this.

The only problem with this statement is that Gavin doesn’t work for anyone. He’s been in office for years, and the state’s in worse shape than it was when he first took office. — Richard M (@rlmcca) June 10, 2025

Well, we did say not everyone agreed.

And there’s more where that came from here.

Watch the full interview with @GavinNewsom @CAgovernor & subscribe to support independent media: https://t.co/RV5gOVBMiU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 9, 2025

Source @briantylercohen