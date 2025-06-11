US donald trump LA

Someone asked what Spanish-speaking people had ever done for Los Angeles and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2025

As Los Angeles continues to be torn apart by a crisis entirely of Donald Trump’s own making, with the military on the streets and people afraid to leave their own home and indeed what flags they fly where they live.

Specially , the Mexican one.

Amen to that.

And we mention it because it prompted one contributor to ask this …

… and basically the entirety of the internet responded like this.

And this.

And indeed this.

At which point it is only fair to point out that the original poster later claimed they weren’t being entirely serious.

Benefit of the doubt? You decide!

