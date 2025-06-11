Someone asked what Spanish-speaking people had ever done for Los Angeles and the entirety of the internet responded as one

US donald trump LA

As Los Angeles continues to be torn apart by a crisis entirely of Donald Trump’s own making, with the military on the streets and people afraid to leave their own home and indeed what flags they fly where they live.

Specially , the Mexican one.

Jesus Christ, who gives a shit if Mexican-Americans fly the flag of Mexico?!! In Los Angeles?? Mexicans have been in that city longer than any Americans. Do we not teach history at all anymore? Like what the fuck? — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) June 9, 2025

Amen to that.

And we mention it because it prompted one contributor to ask this …

Name one thing that Spanish-speaking people gave Los Angeles. — swan2swan (@swan2swan87) June 10, 2025

… and basically the entirety of the internet responded like this.

The name you fucking moron. Imagine being this stupid about Los Angeles. https://t.co/Dy2moycCQF — WeThePeople (@PrincessBravato) June 10, 2025

And this.

literally Los Angeles, it’s in the name, dingus — Josh (@jdogzeenft) June 10, 2025

And indeed this.

Its name, you fucking idiot. https://t.co/1y8F0XXsRq — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) June 10, 2025

At which point it is only fair to point out that the original poster later claimed they weren’t being entirely serious.

Parody, right? — Luka Lakers (@DCAZELY) June 11, 2025

Yeah, that's the word. — swan2swan (@swan2swan87) June 11, 2025

Lol I feel like this dumb tweeted this with good intention and ended up being insulted in the quotes https://t.co/6b7OdLUiYC — mikey litoris. (@thesalmamona) June 11, 2025

No, I knew what I was doing. Just didn't expect a million pairs of eyes to see it. — swan2swan (@swan2swan87) June 11, 2025

Benefit of the doubt? You decide!

Income, sales and property taxes — Jersey DD (@JerseyDeni1481) June 10, 2025

That sounds correct. I'll take that answer. ….kinda feel like a teacher giving a too-open-ended question. — swan2swan (@swan2swan87) June 10, 2025

