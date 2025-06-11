Donald Trump is basically grooming the military now and these troops appear to be disturbingly up for it

US donald trump

To the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina where Donald Trump addressed the troops – and the nation – at an extraordinary time in America’s history.

A crisis basically entirely of Trump’s own making, the president dispatched the National Guard to California against the wishes of its governor, Gavin Newsom, while suggesting Newsom should be arrested and warning would-be protesters that ‘heavy force’ would be used against them.

Amid all the predictable nonsense and downright lies, Trump used the occasion to basically groom the military and these troops appeared disturbingly up for it.

Trump goads the troops at Fort Bragg into booing “the fake news” covering the event pic.twitter.com/lVKuefn9Hb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025

And not just the ‘fake news’ media.

Trump goads the troops into booing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass and attacks them as “incompetent” pic.twitter.com/mUCOS3aG4L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025

And still more!

TRUMP: Los Angeles would be burning today, just like their houses were burning months ago. Generations of Army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion … as commander in chief, I will not let that happen FORT BRAGG… pic.twitter.com/49CQbOSs9o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025

Extraordinary scenes. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Why the hell are troops booing the media? This is a dangerous politicization of the armed forces. https://t.co/lonPSbLadt — Marco Frieri (@MarcoAFrieri) June 10, 2025

2.

The troops booing sent a chill down my spine. We’re in a really scary place now. https://t.co/hnRwXcXxkM — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) June 10, 2025

3.

Any soldier at Fort Bragg shouting “Hooah!” in support of a draft-dodging wannabe dictator while echoing his lies — you’ve violated your oath. You’ve forgotten the Soldier’s Creed, abandoned the Army Values, & turned your back on everything the uniform supposedly represents — Raul Colon Ⓥ (@rj_c) June 10, 2025

4.

Absolutely despicable actions by these soldiers. Shameful. https://t.co/5Q1yGrwlev — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 10, 2025

5.

We should never let ourselves get desensitized to this. It can’t be overstated how outrageously unpresidential and un-American it is for Donald Trump to speak to the US military like they’re his partisan personal army. https://t.co/eO0GJityzG — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) June 10, 2025

6.

The military booing an American city, goaded by the president, is deeply unsettling. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 10, 2025

7.

every single person who clapped for this should be dishonorably discharged https://t.co/Q00Z3bVYOl — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) June 11, 2025

8.

I’m trying not to doom but this behavior from the enlisted military is unconscionable. Like genuine end of the Republic shit. https://t.co/oqDASsC92A — Jacquie (@JacquieTeo1) June 10, 2025

9.