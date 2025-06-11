US donald trump

Donald Trump is basically grooming the military now and these troops appear to be disturbingly up for it

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2025

To the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina where Donald Trump addressed the troops – and the nation – at an extraordinary time in America’s history.

A crisis basically entirely of Trump’s own making, the president dispatched the National Guard to California against the wishes of its governor, Gavin Newsom, while suggesting Newsom should be arrested and warning would-be protesters that ‘heavy force’ would be used against them.

Amid all the predictable nonsense and downright lies, Trump used the occasion to basically groom the military and these troops appeared disturbingly up for it.

And not just the ‘fake news’ media.

And still more!

Extraordinary scenes. And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2