Flashback to the stranded raccoon that stole everyone’s hearts with its gripping plight

We were recently reminded of the time back in 2018, when a raccoon somehow managed to scale the outside of a skyscraper in Minnesota, and the internet was thoroughly gripped by its predicament.

When the creature got into difficulties on the 25-storey UBS building, people both followed and charted its progress using the hashtag #mprraccoon.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It’s been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

People were really worried about the little creature’s plight.

1.

Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis. WILL IT BE OKAY?! #mprraccoon — Layton Williams Berkes (@LaytonEWilliams) June 12, 2018

2.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

3.

What…it was here for *two days* in this reachable place?! Why did no one help it then before it scaled 23 floors?!! — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 12, 2018

4.

Oh my god my fuckin heart https://t.co/CiY4OeNRW0 — Cindy Fox (@itscindyfox) June 13, 2018

5.

why does it look so cute https://t.co/9VzEJKMEqC — Jordan Gray (@JoGray17) June 13, 2018

In fact, they were possibly more worried than the raccoon itself.

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The only rescue plan relied on it making its own way to the roof, where an animal control team – and food – were waiting.

St. Paul's animal control folks are noodling on #mprraccoon. Spokeswoman: they may try to put a live trap on roof to bring it down. But it'll have to make it that far on its own & as far as we can tell, the raccoon hasn't had anything to eat or drink for more than 24 hrs. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof. pic.twitter.com/WeOTWmbaqz — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

When it finally made it onto the roof, there was great jubilation.

The #mprraccoon just made it to the roof! Video courtesy @DPet_KARE11News pic.twitter.com/Wb5xPsANZh — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

#mprraccoon has made it safely onto the roof!!! There are supposedly people up there with him trying to coax him into a cage to bring him down. Metaphorically, he also made it to the top of the list of trending hashtags in the United States and is resting comfortably at #1. pic.twitter.com/w6ZN8SUgzl — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) June 13, 2018

Inevitably, someone did this:

Twitter funny person @OhNoSheTwitnt spoke for everyone when she said

“How rad would it be if the #mprraccoon turned out to be Rocket and he spray painted “Make America Groot Again” on the side of the building.”

Source Tim Nelson Image Tim Nelson, efrostee