Flashback to the stranded raccoon that stole everyone’s hearts with its gripping plight

Poke Staff. Updated June 17th, 2025

We were recently reminded of the time back in 2018, when a raccoon somehow managed to scale the outside of a skyscraper in Minnesota, and the internet was thoroughly gripped by its predicament.

When the creature got into difficulties on the 25-storey UBS building, people both followed and charted its progress using the hashtag #mprraccoon.

People were really worried about the little creature’s plight.

In fact, they were possibly more worried than the raccoon itself.

The only rescue plan relied on it making its own way to the roof, where an animal control team – and food – were waiting.

When it finally made it onto the roof, there was great jubilation.

Inevitably, someone did this:

Twitter funny person @OhNoSheTwitnt spoke for everyone when she said

“How rad would it be if the #mprraccoon turned out to be Rocket and he spray painted “Make America Groot Again” on the side of the building.”

Source Tim Nelson Image Tim Nelson, efrostee