Diane Morgan’s hilarious speech at her honorary degree ceremony is a masterclass in how it should be done

Celebrity funny

Actor and comedian Diane Morgan was awarded an honorary doctorate of Arts by the university of her home town, Bolton, back in 2023.

Naturally, her acceptance speech was more like a comedy performance than the usual dry rhetoric at these affairs – and, of course, she couldn’t resist a little dig at the PM of the time.

See for yourself.

“I got fired from the Last Drop Village Tea Rooms in Bolton for not knowing what a cream tea is. I thought it was tea with cream in it.” “Everyone told me I wouldn’t be able to make it as an actress. That it was an impossible dream. That you’d need maths. You don’t need maths. You don’t need maths for anything. Take that, Rishi Sunak.”

TikTok users appreciated the inspirational message, the humour – and Diane, herself.

❤️, She’s hilarious, love how she’s making herself laugh and wiping the tears. 🤣🤣🤣

karamiacat71

I love this lady. A fellow Boltonian and an absolute inspiration ❤️

Carla

I also (nearly) got fired from a cafe for not knowing what a cream tea was and thinking it was tea with cream 😂💪 anything is possible!!

beth

HER LITTLE SMILE WHEN THE AUDIENCE STARTED LAUGHING 🥺🥺

isa

Aww bless, I love her work, makes me laugh, job done. respect.

AlanLufc

I’m an engineer and she’s not wrong about maths. 😂😂

SaMcDuff

You really don’t need more than primary maths for 99% of stuff. 😂

Jess (Taylor’s version)

Like a boss. 🥰😂

Pix

I hate the concept of honorary degrees but here is an exception love her. 😅

Drew

Ginger Outlaw kind of made Diane’s point.

Very true I haven’t got my GCSE maths either I got U but I graduate tomorrow for my masters. 😅😂

Source Mia Image Screengrab