Unleash your inner Chiles with our ‘Adrian Chiles Guardian Column Title Generator’

Exclusive Adrian Chiles

We adore Adrian Chiles, especially since he started his weekly Guardian columns which elevate the mundane into high art.

He’s truly a master of the minutiae, with previous columns having titles such as –

See what we mean? We’ve compiled some of our favourites here.

And now we offer you the chance to unleash your inner Chiles, by clicking on our ‘Adrian Chiles Column Title Generator’. Just click the button and off you go…

Adrian Chiles Column Title Generator Click below for the banal brilliance of Britain’s most accidentally philosophical columnist… Generate New Title

And if that’s still not enough Chiles for you, then you can buy a compendium of his columns here.