Someone asked people why they cut off their friends, and the answers will give you a boost of self-esteem

As a wise wizard once said, it takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to your enemies, but it takes a great deal more to stand up to your friends. And they’re not wrong. Confronting your friends can lead to you ditching them altogether, often with good reason.

This train of thought prompted Soft-Incident947 to pose this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘Why did you cut off your friend?’

Here are the top replies from people who recognised their worth enough to walk away…

1.

‘I ended up in the hospital and he laughed and posted on Instagram making fun of me. I could have died and he was laughing instead of helping.’

-thatlilgraywolf

2.

‘I cut off ALL my friends 3 years ago. I was an addict, and so were/are they. Moved to another country to get sober. It worked, sober 3 years in August. I have not found a single friend in these 3 years, it’s lonely, but at least I am sober and healthier.’

-Prixm

3.

‘I realized that I was the only person making an effort in the friendship. I made plans, I reached out; I was initiating everything. I stopped and decided to wait until they reached out. They never did. Easy to move on from that.’

-EnigmaCA

4.

‘My ex friend slept with the guy I liked and knew I liked him. She also said she didn’t understand why I was sad for so long after losing my mom. She did a bunch of other things too but those were the last straw for me. I realized she didn’t respect me and was only friends with me when it was convenient for her.’

-Steffieweffie81

5.

‘I called her to tell her the biopsy came back positive and I had cancer, and after a very insincere “Oh that’s horrible, I’m here for you!” she once again hijacked the conversation to talk about her latest boyfriend. I realized she would never prioritize me the way I prioritized her. I was just done.’

-memsosassers

6.

‘His own brother found him (the friend) sleeping with his girlfriend. If someone could do their own brother like that they could fuck me over a million different ways’

-FastBreakPhenom

7.

‘Because I decided to stop lying to myself that he wasn’t a shite friend.’

-JimAbaddon

8.

‘He was high all the time and begged me to help him get sober. He went to a meeting with a counsellor I organised for him only to proceed to switch from weed to DMT. Over the years, he went from being high at a party once a month, to once a weekend, to all weekend, to all week, to 24/7. The last few months of our friendship, his days started with a joint BEFORE going to the bathroom. I went to counseling with him, I went for walks, runs, to the gym with him, I fed him and held his puke bucket when he was coming down from something. Just one day, I had had a bad time for a while, and I needed him for a piece of serious advice. His reply was laughter and belittling me. That’s when I realised I can’t keep this human in my life any longer. And guys, I tried. I gave him my all. ’

-Spreadnohate

9.