This American made the mistake of not treating English mustard with the respect it deserves and it’s eye-wateringly hilarious

US food and drink

Will they ever learn? We recently shared a video of an American trying English mustard for the first time and it ended in tears.

Not every American got the memo, however, as this video from YouTuber JJLA Reacts goes to show.

Thanks to Graeme From IT for sharing the exquisite agony on Twitter.

American guy tries English mustard for the first time, but treats it like American mustard. As seen on Reddit… pic.twitter.com/M3BvXufyJ3 — (@graeme_from_IT) May 29, 2026

Sympathy was predictably and quite rightly thin on the ground.

1.

Hands up who’s English and lol’d — Slipped Cheese (@SlippedCheese) May 29, 2026

2.

Every British person watching him load up that mustard is chuckling before he puts it in his mouth. https://t.co/2rLCxBwria — Windy Beaver (@WindyBeaver) May 31, 2026

3.

So how do English people use it? Sounds more medicine for a stuffy nose than food. — Zeldas Champion (@ChampionZeldas) May 29, 2026

4.

For references, imagine that Colmans is horseradish or wasabi. It’s the same nasal decongesting punch. https://t.co/YEP7uzarNi — Christina Tasty (@ChristinaTasty) May 29, 2026

5.

Even before his first bite I thought “his nose is gonna sting like fuck” I was not let down — Pilgrim Bim (@pilgrimbim) May 30, 2026

6.

Dude sounded like he was introducing a long-lost 1846 French string quartet piece and then… pic.twitter.com/4VpXGrgDUk — Andrea Migone (@Andrea_Migone) May 30, 2026

7.

average american when they experience 35C in the uk for themselves without ac https://t.co/BGfrNX1uVF — keir 📖🇵🇸 (@keir_92) May 29, 2026

8.

As soon as you see the knife go in a second time, you know it’s going to be good. — Say Something Nice. (@ConkerRando) May 30, 2026

9.