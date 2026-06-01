US food and drink

This American made the mistake of not treating English mustard with the respect it deserves and it’s eye-wateringly hilarious

David Harris. Updated June 1st, 2026

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Will they ever learn? We recently shared a video of an American trying English mustard for the first time and it ended in tears.

Not every American got the memo, however, as this video from YouTuber JJLA Reacts goes to show.

Thanks to Graeme From IT for sharing the exquisite agony on Twitter.

Sympathy was predictably and quite rightly thin on the ground.

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