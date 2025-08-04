Politics climate change epa

Trump’s eco chief was schooled with his own words on climate change and the pause that followed was just magnificent

Saul Hutson. Updated August 4th, 2025

October 2016 was a simpler time. We had yet to vote a former reality TV show host and sexual predator into the White House and our politicians were willing to admit that there might be some problems with the environment.

It was in that political climate that then-Republican representative Lee Zeldin voiced his concerns about climate change and how we, as humans, could work to improve our conditions.

Fast forward to 2025. Zeldin is the current chief of the Environmental Protection Agency. And he is repealing many of the protections he was stumping for a decade ago.

CNN asked him about his new stance with some damning footage and his response was quiet and stammering and about as sad as you would expect from someone who did a backflip on his morals in order to appease Donald Trump.

The hypocrisy just oozes out of the screen and the internet showed up to register their disgust.

