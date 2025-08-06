‘What is something you still do that is considered outdated?’ – 22 people very happily living in the past

Life r/AskReddit

Now that we’re all casually doing things which used to be the preserve of science fiction, like remotely controlling our robot vacuum cleaners on handheld super computers, there are some activities from the fairly recent past that already seem incredibly old hat. However, that doesn’t stop us fondly retaining them, as a reminder of the age when your phone running out of battery didn’t render you unable to function in every way possible.

User SageandStrong33 posted this question on the AskReddit page:

What is something you still do that is considered outdated?

Which prompted lots of replies from people who are still keen to do things the old fashioned way, like these…

1.

‘Take handwritten notes on almost everything and using a paper shopping list.’

–Steffers364

2.

‘I write all my passwords down on paper. Funny how that used to be a dumb thing to do but these days it’s less likely that someone will break into my house and steal my passwords as opposed to hacking.’

–pmmewienerdogs

3.

‘Repeat my phone number twice when i’m leaving a voicemail.’

–grummy05

4.

‘I use grammar and whole words when texting.’

–Build68

5.

‘Write a customised paper to-do list every day in a little book. No electronic to-do list but old school one.’

–ImpressiveAnt8263

6.

‘Sympathy cards. A personal one that hits different than an email or text.’

–Shrimp1991

7.

‘I remember telling someone my email address and they said ‘Wow Hotmail?! That’s an OG email’. This happened like five years ago.’

–The_Crazy_Cat_Guy

8.

‘Buy albums and listen to them on my MP3 player.’

–Chairchucker

9.

‘Type things into the google search bar on my phone rather than say them.’

–Due-Criticism9

10.

‘Pay bills with checks sent by snail mail, but only credit card bills. It’s my little f**k you. You’ll get your money when Pony Express gets it to you.’

–jackster821

11.

‘I prefer going to a human cashier at the grocery store. Maybe not outdated exactly but it’s certainly falling by the wayside.’

–Rough_Supermarket130