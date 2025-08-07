Neil de Grasse Tyson’s mouse-related tip for animal-lovers may not go down well with the house-proud

Entertainment funny

The celebrity scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson was in the news last year because he came out against the idea that the US government was hiding its knowledge of alien invasions, arguing that they wouldn’t be able to keep it quiet. That probably goes double for the current government.

We can think of at least one president who definitely couldn’t have kept his trap shut about it, and who probably would have claimed he’d singlehandedly defeated them all. Bigly.

It came to our attention, however, that the eminent astrophysicist was far more concerned about a more mundane creature than Zarg of Kepler 186f – mice.

Here’s his advice for vegetarians who use humane traps to rid their homes of invading rodents.

“The average life expectancy of a mouse in the wild is somewhere between nine and eighteen months. If you care about animal life that much, the best thing you could do for the mouse is leave it in your basement. It’ll live up to six years there.”

We’re not sure that’s going to catch on, to be honest – particularly given how fast they breed. Minnie might only be around for six years, but her many descendants will fill that basement and move into the bedroom long before she pops her tiny clogs.

This is what TikTok users had to say about it.

So, would it then be wrong to release the mouse while singing “The Circle of Life” from the Lion King movie? asking for a friend….

Nunya

It’s not 100% about killing. Its’s about the way the animals are raised and treated. Also, mice ruined our basement. No way.

Lizamyniza

If they pay the rent I will let them.

Jod

Yeah I know the mouse will probably die on it’s own, but I don’t wanna be responsible for ending its life. It’s just a cute lil thing lol.

kaasid12

Someone gotta feed the owl.

Khepex9219

Neil… no.

Mike Harris

Neil I love you but please leave the vegetarians alone.

Saime Demiri

I kept a house spider as a “pet” I would catch flies and throw them in the net, she got real big .

Ele

So, most of us veggies and vegans fully understand that, but many are anti commercial inhumane farming methods. That’s the big issue.

Marc Ayres

You’re overthinking this one

vegan Mom

Terrible argument. love ya still!

wadlingtonj

stoptrynabegod had some advice of their own.

Stick to gravity, dude.

But racoontiz was way ahead of him.

‘I’m vegan and I had a mouse living in my home that I was feeding for about a year or two lol.’

Okay. Maybe it will catsch on.

