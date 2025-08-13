The White House announced there will be no tariff on gold and these A++ takedowns practically wrote themselves

Politics donald trump gold tariffs

No matter how many tariffs Donald Trump wants to toss around the globe, he finally found an item he doesn’t want to impose any restrictions on. One peak at his White House renovations and you can probably guess which one.

Tariffs on steel? Sure. Tariffs on aluminum? You bet. But gold? That’s sacred — presumably because of the impact that would have on the the family inventory.

It’s almost poetic: the self-proclaimed king of bling making sure his favorite shiny metal stays duty-free. Call it economic policy, call it self-interest, or just call it… on brand.

Literally no one was surprised by this announcement. But they weren’t shy about calling out the hypocrisy behind the decision.

1.

Why, are tariffs bad or something? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 11, 2025

2.

Thank God. Finally some relief for struggling working class Americans — IDunnoAlaska (@RBMEllis) August 12, 2025

3.

Trump eats a full ounce of gold every day and would be bankrupted by tariffs on it. — Michael Willman (@MichaelRedev) August 13, 2025

4.

5.

I can’t eat gold. — Fred Tee (@TencicFred) August 11, 2025

6.

Well he probably wants to buy a new shitter. — Dave (@SeeDeeMcLeod) August 11, 2025

7.

Incoming commercial: Buy Trump Gold Bars tariff free secure from financial meltdown — Kay F*CK PUTIN (@katelykeanon) August 11, 2025

8.

Remember when Trump said he was gonna open up Fort Knox??? Another broken promise — @Nostradonny (@Nostradonny) August 11, 2025

9.

You people cannot read a room. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) August 11, 2025

10.