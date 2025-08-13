Politics donald trump gold tariffs

The White House announced there will be no tariff on gold and these A++ takedowns practically wrote themselves

Saul Hutson. Updated August 13th, 2025

No matter how many tariffs Donald Trump wants to toss around the globe, he finally found an item he doesn’t want to impose any restrictions on. One peak at his White House renovations and you can probably guess which one.

Tariffs on steel? Sure. Tariffs on aluminum? You bet. But gold? That’s sacred — presumably because of the impact that would have on the the family inventory.

It’s almost poetic: the self-proclaimed king of bling making sure his favorite shiny metal stays duty-free. Call it economic policy, call it self-interest, or just call it… on brand.

Literally no one was surprised by this announcement. But they weren’t shy about calling out the hypocrisy behind the decision.

