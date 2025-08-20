‘What’s one skill people don’t have anymore?’ – 21 incredibly useful nuggets of expertise that may be lost forever

Life r/AskReddit

Life changes at an incredibly rapid pace nowadays, and the things that used to be vital for us to be able to do quickly become completely obsolete. Sometimes that’s a good thing, as anyone who has ever spent a long time dialling an international number on a rotary phone will tell you. Sometimes, it’s not.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Ashamed_Marzipan_986 asked:

What’s one skill people don’t have anymore?

People were queuing up with their thoughts on the stuff we aren’t able to do anymore, for better or for worse.

1.

‘Remembering phone numbers.’

–EmperorKira

2.

‘I think a lot of people don’t know how to debate reasonably anymore.

If someone disagrees with them, that person is automatically the enemy, or is insulting them, and they must be punished somehow. People really fly off the handle, VERY quickly, because someone doesn’t see the world the way they do. It’s a shame. We could all use a little more level-headedness. But I guess big reactions get clicks.’

–ProperPizza

3.

‘People don’t know how to be alone with their thoughts anymore. The moment boredom or lonliness sets in, it’s a mad dash for dopamine.’

–razzo1

4.

‘Here is an actual skill: sewing.’

–Advarrk

5.

‘How to read an actual real life map. Like land pirates.’

–Sad-Example8810

6.

‘Haven’t really seen anyone write in cursive for a long time.’

–Jorzs

7.

‘How to read an analogue clock. I’m constantly being asked what time it is at work because the two hands up there mean absolutely nothing to them. Says it all when the UK government is mandating that all exam halls and rooms have digital clocks to ‘reduce stress and anxiety in students’.’

–entrepreneur-01

8.

‘Self sustainability. So many people have no idea how to build a fire, cook a decent meal, sew up holes in their clothes, etc. Compare that to 2 or 300 years ago and people could build a whole ass house with nothing but an axe, rope, and bare hands. That obviously a massive oversimplification but still. We’ve lost a lot of skills that our ancestors relied on for day to day life.’

–CaptainFartHole

9.

‘Minding their own damn business.’

–unicornreacharound

10.

‘Working on their own cars.’

–Tall-Explorer2188

11.

‘Focus. Technology has taken this ability from humans. Instead of listening, we are scrolling.’

–DkKadabra