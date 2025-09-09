Politics donald trump january 6 joe biden

Donald Trump called Joe Biden and his administration ‘mean’ for ‘what they did’ to the January 6 insurrectionists – 19 scathing comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 9th, 2025

Alleged cartoonist Donald Trump is still mad at Joe Biden.

As he is wont to do, the current President spent some time at a recent speech droning on and on about his former presidential opponent. Someone who has been out of office, and basically the public eye entirely, for months now drawing the ire of a sitting President is strange. Some might even call it unwell.

But Donnie is upset about how Biden acted during his time in office and he’s not going to let it go. The crime? When the Biden administration tried to hold US citizens accountable for violently attacking the Nation’s Capitol.

This is quite rich coming from the man who is currently assaulting his own country’s major cities with armed forces. The irony was not lost on the public.

