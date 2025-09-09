Donald Trump called Joe Biden and his administration ‘mean’ for ‘what they did’ to the January 6 insurrectionists – 19 scathing comebacks

Politics donald trump january 6 joe biden

Alleged cartoonist Donald Trump is still mad at Joe Biden.

As he is wont to do, the current President spent some time at a recent speech droning on and on about his former presidential opponent. Someone who has been out of office, and basically the public eye entirely, for months now drawing the ire of a sitting President is strange. Some might even call it unwell.

But Donnie is upset about how Biden acted during his time in office and he’s not going to let it go. The crime? When the Biden administration tried to hold US citizens accountable for violently attacking the Nation’s Capitol.

Trump: “Joe Biden and the Biden administration, they were mean people. What they did to people, what they did to J6, these were mean people. These were really radical, horrible people.” pic.twitter.com/4L5qUxKavG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2025

This is quite rich coming from the man who is currently assaulting his own country’s major cities with armed forces. The irony was not lost on the public.

1.

J6ers, who killed our law enforcement officers, were good people? Wow — Miles (@Miles_Langston) September 8, 2025

2.

Accountability for those who violently attacked our Capitol = “mean”. “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” – Orwell https://t.co/qT5j5teaqR — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 8, 2025

3.

look he’s fucking crying about Biden again what a surprise lol! — TacoPedo (@TACOPedo) September 8, 2025

4.

This is rhetorical inversion, where accountability is reframed as cruelty, and legal consequences are cast as political persecution. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) September 8, 2025

5.

Yeah maybe they shouldn’t have attacked the capitol! He can refrain from lecturing us about law and order! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) September 8, 2025

6.

Trump’s twisting J6 into some fairy tale where the violent mob are “victims” and Biden is the bully. “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” –1984 — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 8, 2025

7.

Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD) is a mental health condition marked by unstable emotions, a distorted self-image and an overwhelming desire to be noticed. People with (HPD) often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention. — Mia Bryant (@MiaBryant374659) September 8, 2025

8.

“Mean people” is Trump-speak for “anyone who reads indictments out loud.” — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) September 8, 2025

9.

People chanting Hang Mike Pence and invading the Congress are indeed super normal and not at all dangerous. — RassegnaTA Stampa Podcast (@rassegstampa) September 8, 2025

10.