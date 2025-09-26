Politics donald trump ilhan omar jasmine crockett

Donald Trump called out two ‘low IQ’ congresswomen and you don’t need a big brain to spot what they have in common – 17 super smart responses

Saul Hutson. Updated September 26th, 2025

Here we are again in some sort of schoolyard name-calling contest with the President of the United States of America.

Donald Trump’s tried and true debate tactic of bullying and name-calling continued at the White House. This week’s targets: Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar.

In an effort to deflect from the fact that he has no idea what either women stand for and the actions they’re trying to take within the confines of the government system, he calls them stupid.

What a moron. Sorry, what a low IQ individual.

And it’s not that Trump’s name calling was immature and embarrassing – although it was, obviously – it was something else as well.

Trump’s name-calling wasn’t just immature and embarrassing, it was racist and misogynistic.

And these super smart replies didn’t hold back.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

