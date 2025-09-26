Donald Trump called out two ‘low IQ’ congresswomen and you don’t need a big brain to spot what they have in common – 17 super smart responses

Politics donald trump ilhan omar jasmine crockett

Here we are again in some sort of schoolyard name-calling contest with the President of the United States of America.

Donald Trump’s tried and true debate tactic of bullying and name-calling continued at the White House. This week’s targets: Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar.

In an effort to deflect from the fact that he has no idea what either women stand for and the actions they’re trying to take within the confines of the government system, he calls them stupid.

BREAKING: Trump melts down over Rep. Jasmine Crockett – mocking her name, calling her “a very low IQ person,” and then suggests Somalia should “take back Illhan Omar.” This is straight racism and misogyny. MAGA attacks women of color because they FEAR their power. Period. pic.twitter.com/9VL5Mg5hAU — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 25, 2025

What a moron. Sorry, what a low IQ individual.

And it’s not that Trump’s name calling was immature and embarrassing – although it was, obviously – it was something else as well.

Trump’s name-calling wasn’t just immature and embarrassing, it was racist and misogynistic.

And these super smart replies didn’t hold back.

1.

Just coincidentally, the two Democratic members of Congress Trump decided to single out here as ‘very low IQ’ are both Black women. Total coincidence. Not racism at all. Move along, move along. https://t.co/rGQCktWYSC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 25, 2025

2.

She’s got a law degree and he’s got felonies. — sky (@skylikeajedi) September 25, 2025

3.

I am sure its a total coincidence he always calls black women “low IQ people”. https://t.co/l3XdjFPANw — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 25, 2025

4.

“Low IQ” is the racist dog whistle he uses for a female person of color and to my knowledge he has never referred to a white man or woman as low IQ. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 25, 2025

5.

I’ll Bet she knows how to pronounce acetaminophen. I’ll bet she knows who Gretchen Whitmer is. I’ll bet she knows how may WW we’ve had. I’ll bet she knows we didn’t have airports during the revolutionary war.

You. Are. An. Imbecile. — WhiskeyWench ✌✌ (@amethyst7223) September 25, 2025

6.

This man stared directly into a solar eclipse, still thinks asylum seekers come form mental asylums, and bragged about acing an IQ test when it was actually a test for dementia. https://t.co/qXWV3lAL0F — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 25, 2025

7.

Every accusation is a confession. That man absolutely nails himself at every opportunity. — Leisa (Israel government are terrorists) (@LMckaskill) September 25, 2025

8.