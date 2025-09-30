Entertainment donald trump movies tariffs

Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on films made outside of the US and people are confused – 17 big-screen comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 30th, 2025

Nothing can escape Donald Trump’s tariff fetish. Now he’s ruining movies.

In what appears to be mostly a personal attack on California Governor, Gavin Newsom, Trump says the film industry has been stolen from America and he wants to get it back.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Again, the fact that he makes sure to take a cheapshot at Newsom is telling. Most likely he’s still just grumpy about how much Newsom has owned him on social media over the past few months and rage tweeted an incoherent policy in a moment of weakness.

It also seems like it’s not at all possible to actually do this. What exactly is he planning on taxing? And who is going to pay?

He closes the announcement out with his classic, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” It’s not getting the attention he intended.

