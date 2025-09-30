Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on films made outside of the US and people are confused – 17 big-screen comebacks

Entertainment donald trump movies tariffs

Nothing can escape Donald Trump’s tariff fetish. Now he’s ruining movies.

In what appears to be mostly a personal attack on California Governor, Gavin Newsom, Trump says the film industry has been stolen from America and he wants to get it back.

Donald Trump announces a 100% tariff on all films made outside of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/KWMxuQ4rXi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 29, 2025

There’s a lot to unpack here. Again, the fact that he makes sure to take a cheapshot at Newsom is telling. Most likely he’s still just grumpy about how much Newsom has owned him on social media over the past few months and rage tweeted an incoherent policy in a moment of weakness.

It also seems like it’s not at all possible to actually do this. What exactly is he planning on taxing? And who is going to pay?

He closes the announcement out with his classic, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” It’s not getting the attention he intended.

1.

he’s literally tweeting ideas like they’re policy papers. you can’t just slap a tariff on imagination — Ye.TY (@last_of_hisname) September 29, 2025

2.

Films are not imported goods. How would this even work in practice? What exactly is going to be taxed? He just typing shit. https://t.co/CqB5Jfb2Lt — Ciara & Russell, I’m Next… (@KirkWrites79) September 29, 2025

3.

Define “made” is that filming or does producing, editing, sound mixing, etc. also apply? If I film the movie in France, but have it fully edited in America, does that movie qualify as “made” in America? If I film half in France & half in America, do I still get 100% or 50%? pic.twitter.com/tdfVVEqb1B — Phoenix_Ranger_ProdigalSon (@Phoenix_Ranger2) September 29, 2025

4.

You’re already paying more for eggs, coffee, toys, shoes, electricity, furniture, cars, and flights. Now, Trump wants to raise taxes to see the movies. PAY MORE AND ENJOY NOTHING. That’s Donald Trump’s America. https://t.co/PyUKytQ4Bs — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 29, 2025

5.

his old ass need to put the fuckin phone down — lynn⋆ ₊ ﾟ (@CAMB0YH0BI) September 29, 2025

6.

The way he hasn’t even been in office for a year yet ☹️ — RoseGawd (@djrosegawd) September 29, 2025

7.

If I’m watching a film that takes place out of the U.S.A., I want it to be filmed in that location …. Why is this even a thought in his head when there are more pressing matters to address and figure out??? — ash ❤️‍ (@ashhhole13) September 29, 2025

8.