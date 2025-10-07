What’s the most overrated life hack everyone swears by, but which makes life more complicated? – 17 less than helpful tips

Round Ups round-ups

We all know that life can be difficult. But sometimes the things that claim to make it easier only make it worse.

These so-called life hacks abound on the internet, offering quick and easy solutions to day-to-day problems. While some of them may work, plenty do not. One_Seat4219 wanted to expose these hacks, so they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most overrated “life hack” everyone swears by but actually makes life more complicated?’

Pro tip: avoid these top replies…

1.

‘Idk if this qualifies but I keep seeing spam videos of people taking sea water and boiling it for “free salt”. You can literally get a thing of Morton salt for like $1.50.’

-AustinBoe

2.

‘Those YouTube videos of an “Amazing Quick Meal With Two Simple Ingredients” that take 12 more ingredients, 4 different kitchen appliances and half an hour to produce something that looks like fried vomit.’

-Fleenicks

3.

‘Hacks that save a dollar or two but take a lot of time to execute. You may as well just work another hour in a job.’

-Nervous-Factor2428

4.

‘When people post about making their own clothes washing “detergent”. “Just buy these four products, a bucket, and mixer for a drill, etc. Grate these soap bars, mix with these powders, cook in a pot with water then add to the bucket with more water. Then mix with more water to 5 gallons.” And end up with 5 gallons of terrible “detergent” that will gunk up your clothes, break your washer and probably give you rashes since your clothes are full of that stuff. Just buy a good detergent on sale for about 8 bucks and use 1 to 2 tablespoons per load and you’ll get clean clothes and a long lasting washer. The largest jug of detergent will get you like 200 loads when you use the CORRECT amounts, not what they “recommend” on the bottle.’

-FuckOffImCrocheting

5.

‘AI in the workflow just so your company can say they rolled out AI and integrated it into their workflow. But it interrupts workflow.’

-unclefishbits

6.

‘Hardcore Couponing – the average person is spending more driving to all the different stores than they are saving. Plus all the hours spent clipping/organizing/planning could be spent on other things. And I say this as someone who hardcore did hardcore couponing for 2 years.’

-Sephiroth0327

7.

‘Very long and elaborate morning routines.’

-Inevitable-Season-62

8.

‘Almost all “productivity apps”. They take more time to set up and maintain than they will ever save.’

-Jennysnumber_8675309

9.