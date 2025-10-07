What’s the most overrated life hack everyone swears by, but which makes life more complicated? – 17 less than helpful tips
We all know that life can be difficult. But sometimes the things that claim to make it easier only make it worse.
These so-called life hacks abound on the internet, offering quick and easy solutions to day-to-day problems. While some of them may work, plenty do not. One_Seat4219 wanted to expose these hacks, so they put this question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s the most overrated “life hack” everyone swears by but actually makes life more complicated?’
Pro tip: avoid these top replies…
1.
‘Idk if this qualifies but I keep seeing spam videos of people taking sea water and boiling it for “free salt”. You can literally get a thing of Morton salt for like $1.50.’
-AustinBoe
2.
‘Those YouTube videos of an “Amazing Quick Meal With Two Simple Ingredients” that take 12 more ingredients, 4 different kitchen appliances and half an hour to produce something that looks like fried vomit.’
-Fleenicks
3.
‘Hacks that save a dollar or two but take a lot of time to execute. You may as well just work another hour in a job.’
-Nervous-Factor2428
4.
‘When people post about making their own clothes washing “detergent”.
“Just buy these four products, a bucket, and mixer for a drill, etc. Grate these soap bars, mix with these powders, cook in a pot with water then add to the bucket with more water. Then mix with more water to 5 gallons.”
And end up with 5 gallons of terrible “detergent” that will gunk up your clothes, break your washer and probably give you rashes since your clothes are full of that stuff.
Just buy a good detergent on sale for about 8 bucks and use 1 to 2 tablespoons per load and you’ll get clean clothes and a long lasting washer. The largest jug of detergent will get you like 200 loads when you use the CORRECT amounts, not what they “recommend” on the bottle.’
-FuckOffImCrocheting
5.
‘AI in the workflow just so your company can say they rolled out AI and integrated it into their workflow. But it interrupts workflow.’
-unclefishbits
6.
‘Hardcore Couponing – the average person is spending more driving to all the different stores than they are saving. Plus all the hours spent clipping/organizing/planning could be spent on other things. And I say this as someone who hardcore did hardcore couponing for 2 years.’
-Sephiroth0327
7.
‘Very long and elaborate morning routines.’
-Inevitable-Season-62
8.
‘Almost all “productivity apps”. They take more time to set up and maintain than they will ever save.’
-Jennysnumber_8675309
9.
‘Any “hack” that involves mixing vinegar and baking soda to clean better. The bubbles do nothing, the carbon dioxide does nothing and the sodium acetate you make…also does nothing.’
-Sandpaper_Pants