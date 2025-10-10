Science RFK Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr got his evidence and conclusion the wrong way round and it proved what everyone already knew – 13 A++ takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2025

In Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents, health secretary – ha! – Robert F Kennedy Jr is surely the ‘no talentest’ of the lot, and not just because he appears to think that babies grow in the placenta.

This time it was RFK Jr getting his evidence and conclusion the wrong way round when it comes to his belief that Tylenol somehow causes autism. Probably entirely deliberate, obviously, but no less shocking for it, and should surely ban him from any scientific job anywhere, ever again.

And these people surely said it best.

