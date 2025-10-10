Robert F Kennedy Jr got his evidence and conclusion the wrong way round and it proved what everyone already knew – 13 A++ takedowns

Science RFK Jr.

In Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents, health secretary – ha! – Robert F Kennedy Jr is surely the ‘no talentest’ of the lot, and not just because he appears to think that babies grow in the placenta.

This time it was RFK Jr getting his evidence and conclusion the wrong way round when it comes to his belief that Tylenol somehow causes autism. Probably entirely deliberate, obviously, but no less shocking for it, and should surely ban him from any scientific job anywhere, ever again.

RFK Jr on Tylenol and autism: “It is not proof. We’re doing the studies to make the proof.” pic.twitter.com/57h9BjNyoL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Very normal to announce to the world that a medicine is dangerous and then spend the next few months asking your team to find literally any proof that it’s true https://t.co/LmimLVXETz — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 9, 2025

2.

That’s not how science works. You don’t just make proof. — Hail (Mr.) Satan! ⚾️ (@Abusoru) October 9, 2025

3.

Ah yes, the scientific method famously instructs us to predetermine a conclusion and then do studies to “make the proof.” https://t.co/sNRJirjb5t — Dr. Michelle Au (@AuforGA) October 9, 2025

4.

Autism has been studied by researchers, doctors and scientists who devoted years to come up with an answer. And here is this dumbass with absolutely no medical education or history, thinking he can do what they couldn’t. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) October 9, 2025

5.

6.