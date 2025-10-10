RFK Jr described a pregnant woman as having ‘a baby in her placenta’, so it’s a good job he’s not in charge of America’s healthcare or anything

US RFK Jr.

Is RFK Jr a Democratic saboteur in deep cover?

That’s what springs to mind when we hear the stream of misinformation and disinformation that comes from the mouth – and, indeed, the worm-addled brain – of the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

His obsession with autism, and the anti-vax BS that goes with it, has led to him stating that –

There are no safe vaccines. Tylenol causes Autism. Early circumcision leads to double the rate of autism.

To add to that glorious trail of harmful idiocy, on Thursday he revealed the depths of his ignorance of the biology of pregnancy.

RFK JR: Someone showed me a TikTok video of a pregnant woman, and she said F trump and gobbling tylenol with her baby in her placenta. pic.twitter.com/pfDL7M0BEP — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025

This man has enormous power over the treatment options of the pregnant population of the US, and that’s about as disturbing an appointment as Trump has made – in both terms.

Here’s what people thought of Captain Brainworm’s gaffe.

1.

Shocking to learn that babies live in the placenta https://t.co/s4leFOVEE5 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 10, 2025

2.

Pretty sure the baby’s bigger problem would be that it was in its mom’s placenta. https://t.co/7dAGyMcLnz — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 9, 2025

3.

When a man thinks a fetus grows in a placenta, it’s time to understand that this male non-doctor shouldn’t be making healthcare decisions for *anybody*. https://t.co/Lervvc5QCx — Lisa Kirbie (@lisakirbie) October 9, 2025

4.

Her baby in her where now https://t.co/MOYAklorFV — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 9, 2025

5.

Placenta? I wouldn't take health care advice from this fucking lunatic strung out arrogant condescending idiotic know-nothing ex-friend of mine @RobertKennedyJr about NAIL CLIPPERS https://t.co/xIkTmBDmka — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 10, 2025

6.

"Baby IN her placenta?" I think her baby would be dead if that's the case. Does RFK Jr. possess even basic medical knowledge? — DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) October 9, 2025

7.

Fetuses are in the uterus, not the placenta. This moron has no idea what the fuck he's talking about. https://t.co/NbLJnuc7Q3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 9, 2025

8.

"….with her baby in her placenta" -The USA's top health official RFK Jr. — Covie (@covie_93) October 9, 2025

9.

I want to know what RFK Jr. is on…. baby in placenta? pic.twitter.com/YQTLIFmAjO — Tracy Solomon (@tracysolomon) October 9, 2025

10.

Love hearing medical advice from a guy who’s father to six children and still doesn’t know that babies don’t grow inside the placenta. pic.twitter.com/CxhCIw6oNp — Siobhan (@redheadedwitch) October 9, 2025

11.

“With her baby in her PLACENTA”? MAGA men have no idea how women’s bodies work, but they want to regulate them. — Gayle J. Greenlea️‍@GJGreenlea.bsky.social (@GJGreenlea) October 9, 2025

12.

RFK thinks Placenta is a onesie. https://t.co/Tqv6FNEe4F — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) October 9, 2025

13.

14.

That's where I go to get all my placenta news. TikTok. — Rick in Maryland (@RLRottman) October 9, 2025

15.

"When the baby emerges from the placenta it absorbs Tylenol residue from the esophagus. If that happens near a WiFi router anyone in the room who is vaccinated is pretty much guaranteed to catch autism" – RFK Jr pic.twitter.com/J6sPKamS5B — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 9, 2025

16.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, who is giving pregnant women medical advice, does not understand the difference between a uterus and a placenta. https://t.co/RihFtoc50k — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 9, 2025

We’ll leave the last word to @JoJoFromJerz.

I think we can now say beyond the shadow of doubt that the brain worm took its own life, right? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 9, 2025

