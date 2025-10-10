US RFK Jr.

RFK Jr described a pregnant woman as having ‘a baby in her placenta’, so it’s a good job he’s not in charge of America’s healthcare or anything

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2025

Is RFK Jr a Democratic saboteur in deep cover?

That’s what springs to mind when we hear the stream of misinformation and disinformation that comes from the mouth – and, indeed, the worm-addled brain – of the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

His obsession with autism, and the anti-vax BS that goes with it, has led to him stating that –

There are no safe vaccines.

Tylenol causes Autism.

Early circumcision leads to double the rate of autism.

To add to that glorious trail of harmful idiocy, on Thursday he revealed the depths of his ignorance of the biology of pregnancy.

This man has enormous power over the treatment options of the pregnant population of the US, and that’s about as disturbing an appointment as Trump has made – in both terms.

Here’s what people thought of Captain Brainworm’s gaffe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We’ll leave the last word to @JoJoFromJerz.

READ MORE

In RFK Jr BS news, he now claims that early circumcision leads to double the rate of autism – 19 people wondering if they’re trapped in an SNL episode

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab