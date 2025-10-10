Politics donald trump Nobel peace prize

The Nobel peace prize chair was asked why Trump didn’t win and people reckon it was the subtlest, most savage burn – 13 prize-winning responses

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2025

Disappointing news – if you’re Donald Trump – that the Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition politician María Corina Machado. Hurrah!

A conservative often described as Venezuela’s Iron Lady, the Venezuelan opposition politician won the prize for her dogged struggle to rescue the South American country from its fate as “a brutal, authoritarian state”.

Trump will presumably shit the bed at not having won – no change there then, you might think – having relentlessly campaigned for the prize for as long as anyone can remember.

So it was only natural that the chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee should be asked about the American president, and people reckoned it was the subtlest, most savage burn. Watch to the end!

Mega blooming oof.

That’s committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes by the way, and while of course he could have been speaking in more general terms and not thinking specifically about Trump when he said that, these people – basically, everyone – were left in no doubt.

