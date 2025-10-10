The Nobel peace prize chair was asked why Trump didn’t win and people reckon it was the subtlest, most savage burn – 13 prize-winning responses

Politics donald trump Nobel peace prize

Disappointing news – if you’re Donald Trump – that the Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition politician María Corina Machado. Hurrah!

A conservative often described as Venezuela’s Iron Lady, the Venezuelan opposition politician won the prize for her dogged struggle to rescue the South American country from its fate as “a brutal, authoritarian state”.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Trump will presumably shit the bed at not having won – no change there then, you might think – having relentlessly campaigned for the prize for as long as anyone can remember.

Jimmy Kimmel plays a montage of Donald Trump pathetically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/YkX4u9rl9e — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 10, 2025

So it was only natural that the chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee should be asked about the American president, and people reckoned it was the subtlest, most savage burn. Watch to the end!

Reporter: Why didn’t Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize? Nobel committee chair: We only give the award to people of courage and integrity. pic.twitter.com/MDqOItA9Uu — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 10, 2025

That’s committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes by the way, and while of course he could have been speaking in more general terms and not thinking specifically about Trump when he said that, these people – basically, everyone – were left in no doubt.

A reporter asked the chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee why Trump didn’t win, and the guy basically said it’s because he has no courage or integrity. Absolutely brutal. pic.twitter.com/D9lntw6HAA — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 10, 2025

Trump has done more to harm peace and human progress than anyone else this century. He’s demonised the world’s most vulnerable people, eroded global law & order, waged war on medicine and is dismantling his own democracy. He’s in 8,249,937,355th place to win a Nobel Peace Prize. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 10, 2025

Journalist: Why didn’t Trump get it? Nobel Peace Prize Committee say they only give the prize to those with courage and integrity More integrity that every politician sucking up to Trump pic.twitter.com/5WWoYFIWiD — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 10, 2025

REPORTER: Why didn’t Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize? NOBEL CMTE CHAIR: We only give the award to people of courage and integrity. pic.twitter.com/MsN0gZhPmc — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) October 10, 2025

To summarize: Reporter: Why didn’t Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize? Nobel Chair: the award only goes to people of courage and integrity. *mic drop* pic.twitter.com/3PxWwZwPD0 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 10, 2025

