Entertainment Conor mcgregor

Conor McGregor has done a full rebrand and found God – 12 reactions from the non-believers

Michael White. Updated October 25th, 2025

Say what you like about Conor McGregor – no, please do, we’ll wait – but you can’t say the man doesn’t know how to follow the modern PR playbook.

The MMA fighter, alleged Azealia Banks peen paland man who would be President of Ireland except nobody wanted it – has found an ally to help him through his recent legal, professional and public relations problems: God.

Speaking at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) press conference in Rome, McGregor said his life and career is being guided by the (wo)man upstairs.

He said:

“For sure, for sure. I am not here just by chance. There is a higher power—God—that dictates my journey and all of our journeys. And I live my life by God’s word. Since that time you mentioned, at the last event, I’ve engaged in a spiritual journey, and I am saved. I am healed. And on the back of that, the world is in for a treat. My competitive spark that was once in my heart is now a roaring blaze. So, I’m very excited.”

“I envy these men up here on this dais. They’re right about to make weight, and they’re going to go in and enjoy and entertain and do what they were called to do—as am I called to do it. I had to dial myself in and go inward, and that I done. I’m very, very excited to come back myself.”

If you recall, during the summer, McGregor lost a civil jury appeal against a finding that he had sexually assaulted a woman, Nikita Hand, in 2018. McGregor denied the allegations.

Call us cynical, but this seems a leaf right out of the Russell Brand booky-wook. And sure enough, people are taking McGregor’s God talk with the proverbial.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Source: Twitter/X/@acdmma_