Conor McGregor has done a full rebrand and found God – 12 reactions from the non-believers

Say what you like about Conor McGregor – no, please do, we’ll wait – but you can’t say the man doesn’t know how to follow the modern PR playbook.

The MMA fighter, alleged Azealia Banks peen pal – and man who would be President of Ireland except nobody wanted it – has found an ally to help him through his recent legal, professional and public relations problems: God.

Speaking at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) press conference in Rome, McGregor said his life and career is being guided by the (wo)man upstairs.

Conor McGregor says that he has now been saved by God “I live my life by God’s word.” “I’ve engaged on a spiritual journey. I am saved. I am healed.” h/t @full_send_mma pic.twitter.com/cRKNsKX9ky — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 23, 2025

He said:

“For sure, for sure. I am not here just by chance. There is a higher power—God—that dictates my journey and all of our journeys. And I live my life by God’s word. Since that time you mentioned, at the last event, I’ve engaged in a spiritual journey, and I am saved. I am healed. And on the back of that, the world is in for a treat. My competitive spark that was once in my heart is now a roaring blaze. So, I’m very excited.” “I envy these men up here on this dais. They’re right about to make weight, and they’re going to go in and enjoy and entertain and do what they were called to do—as am I called to do it. I had to dial myself in and go inward, and that I done. I’m very, very excited to come back myself.”

If you recall, during the summer, McGregor lost a civil jury appeal against a finding that he had sexually assaulted a woman, Nikita Hand, in 2018. McGregor denied the allegations.

Call us cynical, but this seems a leaf right out of the Russell Brand booky-wook. And sure enough, people are taking McGregor’s God talk with the proverbial.

He did a Russell Brand. He did a On-Brand. Moron. They’re so fucking predictable. When all else fails, “I’ve found jeeezus, boi! I found jeeezus.” (Credit: Tommy Tiernan) He may as well be some lad thumbing a lift from Glenamaddy to Dunmanway, on a Saturday night. https://t.co/Df0S2RsE0N — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) October 24, 2025

As night follows day https://t.co/FmkFYYQKRa — Gerry McDied one year ago, on a night like this (@GerryMcBride) October 24, 2025

Wonder did he get home to vote in the presidential election he definitely cared about. https://t.co/14MDI25TyO — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 24, 2025

Straight out of the playbook. See also: Russell Brand https://t.co/e4QeMnsoxm — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 24, 2025

Was god in the room with you when you sent those dick pics to azalea? — N (@Nocturnal) October 23, 2025

The worst people on earth always “find god” as a way to excuse their awful actions https://t.co/jzQF6ZN2UZ — MMA FUN GUY (@MMAFUNGUY1) October 24, 2025

Here comes the right wing grift. https://t.co/7UegGgYCjn — Rodrigo Del Campo González (@RodDelCampo) October 23, 2025

Funny how God always intervenes afterwards? Never just before? https://t.co/XtKtJasdy3 — IandrewDiceClay (@IANdrewDiceClay) October 23, 2025

The difference between Conor McGregor before and after his 'spiritual journey' Spiritual McGregor pic.twitter.com/7sjv490wDx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2025

