Religious for 15 minutes Russell Brand said it’s time to look again at the Bible and this comeback blew the rest out of the park

Celebrity christianity Russell Brand

As you can’t possibly have failed to notice by now, Russell Brand has found God – well, one of them – and boy does he like to talk about it.

A lot.

Baptised by Bear Grylls in the Thames and facing historic sexual assault claims which he has denied, Brand’s taken his right-on religion roadshow across America and online, and here he is talking about why it’s time to look again at the Bible.

With our world rapidly changing, we're going to have to learn new ways of understanding Scripture. pic.twitter.com/eflBwtpkzF — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 14, 2025

And we mention it because it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies.

Russell Brand is a troll. https://t.co/ja8cO3QlY6 — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) January 14, 2025

Average 16th century 'heretic', six months before being burned at the stake. https://t.co/ZgfcC0N7Q8 — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) January 14, 2025

A 40 year old recently divorced chick who just finished her first semester of nursing school at the community college and thinks she’s a doctor now but it’s Russell Brand teaching the gospel. I’ve seen this more than once before. https://t.co/F3SM0KAeXk — Storm (@stormrobinson) January 14, 2025

Beware false prophets who come to you dressed like a line dancer but are inwardly a grifting prat https://t.co/rpSoFT81Qo — Emilie (@EmSilverwood91) January 14, 2025

He's 9 centimeters dilated with a brand new cult. https://t.co/EPzCmXIfHW — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) January 14, 2025

But this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

You start to get the impression they aren't converting to Christianity, but converting Christianity into something else. https://t.co/nYKN8j6FLA — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) January 14, 2025

Nailed it.

