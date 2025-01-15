Celebrity christianity Russell Brand

Religious for 15 minutes Russell Brand said it’s time to look again at the Bible and this comeback blew the rest out of the park

Poke Staff. Updated January 15th, 2025

As you can’t possibly have failed to notice by now, Russell Brand has found God – well, one of them – and boy does he like to talk about it.

A lot.

Baptised by Bear Grylls in the Thames and facing historic sexual assault claims which he has denied, Brand’s taken his right-on religion roadshow across America and online, and here he is talking about why it’s time to look again at the Bible.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies.

But this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Nailed it.

