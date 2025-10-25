Someone shared a food shopping receipt from 2001 and the price comparison to today is stark to say the least

Life cost of living

You don’t need us to tell you that everything is more expensive in these cost of living crisis times.

So this week people had their minds blown by this viral image on Twitter/X of a shopping receipt from Morrisons in 2001 that user @cdmeron1878 found in an Airbnb.

Found a Morrisons shopping receipt from New Year’s Eve 2001 in this AirBnB. pic.twitter.com/jAhYz1zixp — CD (@cdmeron1878) October 19, 2025

Look, we get that it’s almost 25 years ago, but it’s still striking to see how much you could get for £34.57 back in what feels like very recent times.

People had lots of thoughts and reactions.

£1.85 for olive oil — CD (@cdmeron1878) October 19, 2025

Best I could do. £77.66 but with “selected seconds” missing, so probably £80. More than double, but for less however as, importantly, there’s not much information on the receipt in terms of product weights which we all know have gone down. Cheese for example has dropped 500g-350g pic.twitter.com/iDfeWi29He — Liam (@RedLiamO) October 20, 2025

26p for a pack of chewing gum — Jackrudd12 (@Jackruddd12) October 19, 2025

Even the receipts were of higher quality… a 3 week old receipt these days would be illegible https://t.co/BbOONI6ccu — Clem (@SirClmnt) October 20, 2025

Our parents were getting weekly shops for £30 on roughly the same wages as we have now and wonder why people don’t want kids. https://t.co/GyaZgCaP1P — VIRGOAT (@jvcx213) October 20, 2025

Most boring shopping list I’ve ever seen. Where’s all the beige freezer shite — Tom (@allmoshnopit) October 19, 2025

This lot cost me £60…I hate it here https://t.co/6T7rhBZIPh pic.twitter.com/i7jKtLxUYZ — Nathan Srith (@nathansrith) October 22, 2025

Surely there was a multipack for that gum? It’s New Year’s Eve and this lad’s making the cashier scan 4 individual packs of gum? pic.twitter.com/go5ZGABZFS — Matthew Hartness (@MatthewHartnes1) October 19, 2025

“stoned dates” been on a few of those — Damian9 (@reddamo9) October 19, 2025

10.