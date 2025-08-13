‘What’s the most unreasonably expensive thing in the UK right now?’ – 17 purchases rubbing salt into the cost of living crisis

Life expensive money r/AskUK

The UK is currently many things at the moment, but budget-friendly isn’t exactly one of them.

No matter what you choose to blame for the state of the economy, there’s no avoiding the fact that prices have skyrocketed. This has resulted in some surprising price increases, which prompted Sharksbot to put this question to r/AskUK:

‘What’s the most unreasonably expensive thing in the UK right now?’

Here are the top replies from shortchanged Brits…

1.

‘Housing, it’s always housing.’

-thisismyuaernamr

2.

‘Trains.’

AdamShanghai

‘Taking the train to the airport is often more expensive then the flight I am taking – it’s always been like this.’

Complete_Item9216

3.

‘I paid £7.85 for a pint of lager in Edinburgh this week.’

-discodave333

4.

‘I’ve accepted Popping out to the shops is a minimum £30’

-TheMacallanMan

5.

‘Cars

‘£25k for a Toyota Yaris, when Aus and NZ sell them for $25k.’

-Longjumping-Iron-450

6.

‘Only the things that matter the most. Public Transport, Housing, Utilities, Veterinary services. Having teeth is also a luxury here, even with the NHS.’

-KeyJunket1175

7.

‘Waking up in the morning.’

-K0monazmuk

8.

‘Shelter, food and now water. So nothing important then.’

-No_Preference9093

9.

‘Travel. Healthcare. Housing.

‘With the erosion of public services, both I and my friends and family are increasingly accessing more private treatments and the costs are eye watering.

‘Trains have always been expensive in the UK so that’s not necessarily new but it is completely out of control.

‘Housing is also the same. Rental prices in particular have crept up by more than 100% over the last decade or so. That’s not normal.’

-ttamimi