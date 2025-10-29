Susanna Reid’s brutal takedown of Robert Jenrick over immigration just went viral again and it’s simply epic

Politics good morning britain Robert jenrick Susanna reid

To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where the guest on the ITV breakfast programme was Tory leadership wannabe and member of Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet, Robert Jenrick.

The subject was immigration – of course it was immigration! – where Jenrick did his best to savage anything and everything that Keir Starmer’s government has tried since last summer.

At which point presenter Susanna Reid felt compelled to offer some much needed context to the debate, and it was just brilliant.

‘You haven’t got a leg to stand on, have you, when it comes to immigration policy and criticising the current government.’@susannareid100 challenges former Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick on his criticism of the Labour Party’s handling of the immigration crisis. pic.twitter.com/IjarHG2S3e — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 13, 2025

The clip from a little while back has just gone viral again and it’s like an especially brutal kill on a David Attenborogh documentary, we can’t stop watching.

And these people surely said it best.

If @RobertJenrick was spanked any harder in this GMB video it would be pornographic!!? pic.twitter.com/nhQvJJVwSo — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 28, 2025

At least, FOR ONCE — G.M.B. Nailed the flag to the mast, where the problem started. All Labour are trying to do is fix the immigration problem they inherited from the most USELESS government in the history of this land. https://t.co/FkjmI7XZ1k — Clainy (@Clainy6) May 13, 2025

Thank you @susannareid100 for holding @RobertJenrick to account this morning on the @Conservatives #Immigration record! — Jason Unsworth | Atmosphere Airlines (@JasonUnsworthAA) May 13, 2025

And it’s not the first time Reid has schooled Jenrick at breakfast.

“Did you report to the police that you’ve been told someone was carrying a knife on the tube?”@susannareid100 questions @RobertJenrick after he released a video of him accusing people of fare-dodging on the London Underground. pic.twitter.com/3phlKPj5T1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 2, 2025

Bravo.

