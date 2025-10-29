Politics good morning britain Robert jenrick Susanna reid

Susanna Reid’s brutal takedown of Robert Jenrick over immigration just went viral again and it’s simply epic

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2025

To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where the guest on the ITV breakfast programme was Tory leadership wannabe and member of Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet, Robert Jenrick.

The subject was immigration – of course it was immigration! – where Jenrick did his best to savage anything and everything that Keir Starmer’s government has tried since last summer.

At which point presenter Susanna Reid felt compelled to offer some much needed context to the debate, and it was just brilliant.

The clip from a little while back has just gone viral again and it’s like an especially brutal kill on a David Attenborogh documentary, we can’t stop watching.

And these people surely said it best.

And it’s not the first time Reid has schooled Jenrick at breakfast.

Bravo.

READ MORE

An LBC listener defended Sarah Pochin’s ‘racist’ comments so James O’Brien hit the ‘history button’ on them and it was a simply spectacular own

Source @GMB