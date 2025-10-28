An LBC listener defended Sarah Pochin’s ‘racist’ comments so James O’Brien hit the ‘history button’ on them and it was a simply spectacular own

Politics james o'brien lbc Sarah pochin

If only life always worked out like this.

It was an LBC listener who contacted presenter James O’Brien to defend Reform UK MP’s Sarah Pochin’scomments about ‘too many’ black and Asian people on adverts.

Not just defending but doubling down, saying black people and mixed race couples were ‘being forced down our throats’.

So O’Brien had a look back to see what this particular listener had said in previous messages to the station, and it was quite the reveal.

‘…That’s who you’re debating with.’ James O’Brien reveals the shocking text messages previously sent into the show by an LBC listener. pic.twitter.com/69XCA6avdq — LBC (@LBC) October 27, 2025

With defenders like that, who needs critics?

Racists tend to be nasty to everyone. Shallow, fearful little people who feel so insecure about their place in the world and society, trampling down on others makes them feel like they are above those others. Racism makes the least superior in society feel superior. https://t.co/mpVKePpQ5F — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) October 27, 2025

The boundaries of racism keep being pushed…. — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 27, 2025

even i wasnt ready wtf https://t.co/iAmcNRQSpI — bunpissrael (@bunshitsrael) October 27, 2025

I don’t believe he would drown his wife but he’s a misogynistic,control freak. Get out now lady,if he hasn’t physically abused you yet,it’s only a matter of time. Run for your life. — Janette Strachan (@BraidseaQuine) October 27, 2025

Yep.

Who thinks that, let alone decides to text it in to a radio station thinking it is a normal thing to say.

Plus, what is being shoved down your throat? The idea that people of different races can get married?

That's just a normal thing that happens. https://t.co/3R8jYdwu84 — Kai (@Kai42936159) October 27, 2025

They live amongst us, James. — Jane Dunning – Author & Francophile (@JaneDunning35) October 27, 2025

With a wearying predictability the trolls came out in force for O’Brien.

Ahhhhh – there we have it. Object to DEI in any form and you are akin to a wife murderer. Stay classy James.‍♂️ — Toby (@Toby_1979) October 27, 2025

Slagging him off for using the listener’s exact words against him? Outrageous!

And just because we’re talking Pochin and O’Brien …

“You’re thick. You’re racist. You’re weird.” James O’Brien calls out Reform MP’s comments about ‘adverts full of black people driving her mad’ as a ‘hat-trick of horrors’. pic.twitter.com/XUUyYhKoFu — LBC (@LBC) October 27, 2025

Nails it.

