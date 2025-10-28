Politics james o'brien lbc Sarah pochin

An LBC listener defended Sarah Pochin’s ‘racist’ comments so James O’Brien hit the ‘history button’ on them and it was a simply spectacular own

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2025

If only life always worked out like this.

It was an LBC listener who contacted presenter James O’Brien to defend Reform UK MP’s Sarah Pochin’scomments about ‘too many’ black and Asian people on adverts.

Not just defending but doubling down, saying black people and mixed race couples were ‘being forced down our throats’.

So O’Brien had a look back to see what this particular listener had said in previous messages to the station, and it was quite the reveal.

With defenders like that, who needs critics?

With a wearying predictability the trolls came out in force for O’Brien.

Slagging him off for using the listener’s exact words against him? Outrageous!

And just because we’re talking Pochin and O’Brien …

Nails it.

Source @LBC