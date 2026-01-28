Donald Trump drew a chilling distinction between the two ICE victims in Minneapolis and it’s a frankly terrifying insight into his psyche

Politics alex pretti donald trump renee good

The American people have long since given up hope of Donald Trump providing a steadying hand for the country in a time of tragedy.

And yet even this latest clip seems low for the most crass President the nation has ever elected (twice?!)

The big orange man was asked about his thoughts on the two murder victims in Minneapolis. The entire world saw two citizens gunned down by ICE agents in broad daylight.

But all Donald Trump saw was voters.

While talking about Alex Pretti, Trump suggests he feels even worse about Renee Good because her parents were Trump fans. pic.twitter.com/cYXrZBgXEe — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2026

It’s not shocking anymore to discover that Trump is a narcissistic pig. But it’s still a little surprising to see how confidently he is willing to display that level of self-involved ego.

The classless response to an ongoing tragedy in one of the states in the nation he was elected to protect set off an explosion of angry replies.

1.

He could not give a sh*t about anybody besides himself – how this sociopath won the popular vote speaks volumes about the brain rot that has consumed this country — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 27, 2026

2.

It is difficult to describe what kind of morally depraved, malignantly narcissistic mindset you have to have to only ‘feel bad’ for dead people based on whether their parents voted for you. He may be the worst person to ever feature in American public life. https://t.co/LaaQUFt7YY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 28, 2026

3.

He’s humanly incapable of thinking about anyone or anything but himself. https://t.co/YcpxDGqWAW — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 27, 2026

4.

Something is deeply wrong with this man. https://t.co/XnPu8R89fc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 28, 2026

5.

Can you imagine your son was just killed by federal agents and this is what the President of the United States has to say? https://t.co/20oa3zgGC5 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 28, 2026

6.

I know this doesn’t surprise anymore, but can you imagine anyone in your own life saying something like this about someone who was killed and you thinking, “yeah, that’s a normal human reaction.” https://t.co/qxuMulJFPx — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 27, 2026

7.