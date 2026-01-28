Politics alex pretti donald trump renee good

Donald Trump drew a chilling distinction between the two ICE victims in Minneapolis and it’s a frankly terrifying insight into his psyche

Saul Hutson. Updated January 28th, 2026

The American people have long since given up hope of Donald Trump providing a steadying hand for the country in a time of tragedy.

And yet even this latest clip seems low for the most crass President the nation has ever elected (twice?!)

The big orange man was asked about his thoughts on the two murder victims in Minneapolis. The entire world saw two citizens gunned down by ICE agents in broad daylight.

But all Donald Trump saw was voters.

It’s not shocking anymore to discover that Trump is a narcissistic pig. But it’s still a little surprising to see how confidently he is willing to display that level of self-involved ego.

The classless response to an ongoing tragedy in one of the states in the nation he was elected to protect set off an explosion of angry replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2