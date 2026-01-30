A 77 y/o American museum curator used Gen Z slang to connect with art history students and it’s a total triumph

Life gen z national gallery of art viral

Finally, somebody built a bridge to traverse the gap between Gen Z and, well, just about every other generation.

Alison Luchs is a curator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. She is 77-years-old. She wants the youth to understand the importance of history’s most impactful artwork. So she decided to speak in a language they could understand.

And it slays. (Am I doing this right?)

Alison Luchs, who has worked at the National Gallery of Art for 47 years, agreed to learn Gen Z slang and make videos because she wanted to raise interest in the museum’s art. She never expected to slay. https://t.co/BsOhypLSh5 pic.twitter.com/9HINSl5IsW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 29, 2026

Museum tours will never be the same.

Luchs has garnered millions of views for her pitch perfect analysis. Based on these replies, she’s the rizzler. (Sorry, it’s infectious.)

1.

She cooked. — mjp3md (@mjp3md) January 29, 2026

2.

I love her 😭 https://t.co/e4w7UbSDsQ — Ofirah Yheskel (@ofirahy) January 29, 2026

3.

47 years of dedication and still innovating legend behavior 👏

Iconic honestly @washingtonpost — Haris X (@Haris_afxal) January 29, 2026

4.

5.

“look how bro glazed it” killed me 😭 — Vanessa (@sellinglives) January 29, 2026

6.

I have intense, immeasurable respect for anyone over 50 who bothers to learn what any of these words mean and how to use them. So many people are so quick to dismiss anything new that they don’t understand, and it’s sickening. Life is learning! https://t.co/g0AmYpibYo — Miranda ~*Randi*~ Doerfler ✨🍽 (@docsaico) January 29, 2026

7.