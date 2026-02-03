A TikToker thought she’d spotted something unique to New Zealand on the bus, and the sarcastic replies were a whole hilarious journey

Social Media funny new zealand

Among the great joys of travelling or living in a new place are the twin delights of spotting the things that are really different, or – possibly even better – finding things that are endearingly familiar.

Over on TikTok, Filipino student Faith Dioses – @faithdiosesofficial – who lives in New Zealand, clearly found something she felt was unique to the country, and it earned her some very good-natured mockery in the replies.

Of course, pressing a button to signal that you want the bus to stop is pretty standard in most countries, and the sarcasm was turned all the way up to eleven.

These were our favourite replies.

That’s so cool! in england we have to phone up the king who can control the bus remotely.

@Freya elsey

Thats why I stopped getting the bus in Ireland. When you get on it just keeps going, haven’t seen my family in 6 years, effort wont be getting another one when this trip is done.

@davdal

In Yorkshire we have to send a carrier pigeon from the back of the bus up to the driver to tell them to stop.

@pigeon_face_

Amazing! here in Athens we have to democratically elect one place to stop at.

@Tadhg

Thats so amazing, here in Finland we have to send a letter to Santa and wish him to signal the stop

@Kimmo

In France you have to wait for a protest to block the road so the bus can stop.

@Xorik

Ah yes in the US we have to shoot a gun for the bus driver to stop.

@Chloemaeh_

Incredibile, here in Rome we have to send a gladiator to the driver to signal the stop.

@roxieciaciona

Ah yes, in Sweden you have to sing an ABBA song if you want the bus to stop.

@Elin

In Denmark the doors are open for the whole ride, and we have to jump of when we get to our stop while it’s still moving.

@Annabell

