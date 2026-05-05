An American professor took issue with our plastic bottle tops and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be European

US europe food and drink

Time now to return to the ever increasing cultural divide – okay then, chasm – between the United States and Europe. And this time the topic under discussion is … bottle tops.

Specifically the sort of screw tops you now get on plastic bottles in Europe which really got the goat of this visiting American professor. So much so that he felt compelled to share his distaste on Twitter. Well of course he did.

Yep. I’m in Europe alright…😎. What EU Commission genius thought of this? pic.twitter.com/6JLr3MKLXy — Andrew A. Michta (@andrewmichta) May 3, 2026

And we mention it because it promoted no end of A++ replies from us Europeans …

An actual professor taken down by a bottle cap. https://t.co/mj9lKm6gBd — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) May 4, 2026

Little known secret that the EU designed this environmentally friendly bottle cap to frustrate, enrage, and befuddle low intelligence MAGA and brexiteer middle-aged 'conservative' men. It works 100% of the time. https://t.co/dMEJm3dYwr — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) May 4, 2026

I’ll never understand why the bottle cap regulation is such a big deal for non-Europeans. It’s just a bottle cap. Most people I know don’t even think about it, much less talk about it. It’s the biggest non-problem ever. https://t.co/gOrEfAnrI9 — EuroMaximalist 🇪🇺 (@euromaximal) May 4, 2026

This reduces pollution and was voted by a majority of national governments and members of the EU Parliament. Your EU bashing is cheap and factually incorrect. Enjoy Europe before returning to Trumpland https://t.co/ILi8XrgJfT — Alberto Alemanno 🇪🇺 (@alemannoEU) May 4, 2026

If I were from the US, I’d be far more concerned about the lack of regulation over what can legally be sold as food, rather than get angry over the EU’s mildly inconvenient efforts to reduce plastic waste. https://t.co/nALT0MCJ40 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) May 4, 2026

… but surely no-one said it better – or went more viral – than this particular person.

Served extra spicy!

Or this one. In a stroller: “Remove child before washing” pic.twitter.com/1QawhSkRed — Jim (@Ozbli) May 4, 2026

Don’t forget this Walmart gem pic.twitter.com/J1mHqxvlxq — Great House (@xspotsdamark) May 4, 2026

The country that can't eat babybels or kinder eggs properly is lecturing others 👇 💀 https://t.co/DRvmIOuHNX pic.twitter.com/oWU5xIwVMA — 🇪🇺 EU Propaganda Account 🇪🇺 (@EU_Propaganda) May 4, 2026

Source @andrewmichta