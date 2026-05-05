US europe food and drink

An American professor took issue with our plastic bottle tops and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be European

John Plunkett. Updated May 5th, 2026

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Time now to return to the ever increasing cultural divide – okay then, chasm – between the United States and Europe. And this time the topic under discussion is … bottle tops.

Specifically the sort of screw tops you now get on plastic bottles in Europe which really got the goat of this visiting American professor. So much so that he felt compelled to share his distaste on Twitter. Well of course he did.

And we mention it because it promoted no end of A++ replies from us Europeans …

… but surely no-one said it better – or went more viral – than this particular person.

Served extra spicy!

Source @andrewmichta