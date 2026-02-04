‘What’s something pleasingly cheap and affordable in the UK that makes you smile?’ – 23 inexpensive purchases to brighten up your day

Life r/AskUK

Whichever way inflation is currently going, there’s no denying that the cost of living remains high and times are hard. Freddos have never been such a luxury item.

However, there are some people trying to look on the bright side, like Reddit user Lopsided_Counter1670 who posted this to the AskUK page:

What’s something that’s pleasingly cheap and affordable in the UK that makes you smile? Just asking this cos I’ve been reading the recent, interesting post here titled “What’s something that’s oddly expensive in the UK that still annoys you every time?” And there must be something on the flip side of this coin that can make us feel good? Think for me it would be a pint of Tennants in some pubs in Glasgow – about £3.50.

Which does indeed sound rather fine. And lots of other people chipped in with the low-priced things that make them happy, like these…

1.

‘Depressing that the first thing that came to my mind here was paracetamol…’

–Hot_Diet_1276

2.

‘I may be in the minority but I think veg here is pretty cheap! Especially compared to other English speaking nations!’

–TwentythreeFirework

3.

‘Groceries in the UK on the whole are significantly cheaper than a lot of comparable countries, even after the inflation spike of a couple of years ago.’

–LoneWanderer2277

4.

‘£1 daffodil bunches.’

–Frog_Life2000

5.

‘Love my library and I love how much stuff I can borrow for free! Go support your library!’

–DiablosVert

6.

‘Not this time of year, but a little evening trip to the beach. I’m lucky to live in Norfolk where I am spoiled for choice for coastal towns and villages. Fish and chips is an affordable treat and the 2p machines in the amusements can entertain me for ages. All in all a very affordable fun day for less than £20 (not counting travel).

Loads of memories of the red skies at dusk and the cool breeze from the sea. Nothing better.’

–heartthump

7.

‘Museums. Every time I go to a museum abroad I remember how lucky we are to have free access to so many.’

–LellowYeaf

8.

‘Heritage open days too. So many interesting places to see that aren’t usually open to the public.’

–KezzyKesKes

9.

‘In summer Lidl will sell lavender plants at reasonable prices. Planted in pots all round the garden, they cheer me – and the bees – up no end.’

–PiotrGreenholz01

10.

‘Hmm. Crumpets?’

–Lonely-Job484

11.

‘Allotments. Ours are £70 for a big plot each year. Its all a mad bunch of people who want to grow veg. But it’s wonderful.’

–mcglash

12.

‘A nice cup of tea.’

–tea_would_be_lovely